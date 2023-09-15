Fast charger network on the way for EV drivers

Easy Car Sales is bringing a network of fast charging stations to The Bahamas very soon, starting with several for New Providence, the company’s co-owner Pia Farmer said recently.

She explained that a fast charger can get an electric vehicle up to 80 percent in only 30 minutes.

Conventional level two chargers can take three hours or more to get a car fully charged.

Farmer made the comment while on Morning Blend Business on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM.

According to Farmer, use of the fast charger will be a service available at a public place.

“Right now we have installed with partners, business partners, a lot of free charging around the island, but those are the home chargers, so there are slower,” said Farmer.

“And when you get one of our vehicles, you get a charger. So, people who buy an electric vehicle have their own charger, they can plug in whenever they want their convenience and so forth at home, they don’t have to go out of their way and deal with, you know, any other people.

“But the fast charger is going to be convenient for people who live in an apartment or a condo, somewhere where there’s a homeowner’s association that is not yet enlightened. And also a lot of business people with fleets will probably want to use it when they’re going around delivering.”

Director of Sales and Marketing for Easy Car Sales Sean Grazette said they have been in conversations with architects to have them include charging stations in their plans at concept.

“We’re talking to many architects, and we’re also talking to the financing companies, you know, the banks and all that, to consider making sure there are provisions for charging.

“If it’s like a condo, like some of the newer condos, we’ve approached them, and they’ve promised, yes.”

Farmer revealed recently to this paper that the former site of Bahamas Liquidation Centre, which was completely destroyed in an early morning blaze, is finally being cleaned up and will become the new home of Easy Car Sales.

The site, at the corner of the East West Highway and Abundant Life Road, has been an eyesore for over one year now, with brown twisted metal and charred debris everywhere.

Farmer said passersby will soon be see a remediated lot and company signage.