Father accused of raping daughter

The Magistrate's court complex on South Street.

A man accused of sexually abusing his six year-old daughter has been remanded to prison. 

The 28-year-old of southeastern New Providence faced charges of incest, indecent assault and cruelty to children when he appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux yesterday.

The man’s name and address have been withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

Prosecutors allege that he raped his child, indecently assaulted her and cruelly assaulted her in a manner that would cause suffering to her health.

He was not required to enter pleas to the charges. Bail was denied. However, the man can seek bail in the Supreme Court.

He returns to court on May 30. On that date, prosecutors plan to fast-track the case to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment.

