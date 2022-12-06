Father of murder victim: He was a stand-up guy

The father of a man who was found shot to death inside his car in Garden Hills on Saturday said his son was a quiet man who loved his family.

Dr. Patrick Whitfield, who identified his son as Jason Whitfield, 43, said he is still grappling with the shock of his son’s death.

Police said they found the victim inside a government car around 7 a.m. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

Whitfield said his son was a homebody who was mannerly and kind.

“If you know him, he’s a stand-up kind of guy,” he told The Nassau Guardian.

He said his son was in a stable relationship and a son, who he was very close with.

“If you know him, you know he was a very nice guy, always helping people,” he said.

“There was never any sort of indication that he was more than he showed to people, in terms of being very nice.”

He added, “I have no reason to believe that he was anything else than what he portrayed.”

Whitfield said he last saw his son last week.

“Everything was perfectly normal,” he said.

“We had a good chat, a father and son chat. He and I were close enough where if he had anything bothering him, he would confide in me.

“So, we were very close. I didn’t pick up that he was having any major difficulties.”

Jason Whitfield worked at the Passport Office as a senior clerk.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday extended condolences to his family.

“He loved his job,” his father said.

Whitfield’s murder marked the 122nd for the year.