Funeral Announcement for the late Faye Bootle McIntosh off Fire Road, Abaco, Bahamas will be held at the St. Andrew’s Baptist church, Fire Road, Abaco, Saturday December 04 at 11 am offering will be Bishop Terrance Strachan assisted by Pastor Herbert Edgecombe. Interment in the Fire Road Public Cemetery.

Left to cherish to the memories to cherish the memories of this quiet gem are: Children: Carlos Bootle, Romeo and Jonnalee Mcintosh; Sister: Patricia Bootle; Aunts & Spouses: Inez & Eleanor Pedican; Deborah (Laneth)McIntosh; Winifred (Livingstone) Bodie; Shanamae Hall; Patricia Bootle; Evelyn Babb; Uncles & Spouses: Eamel (Gertrude), Bruce (Gail) & Clarence Pedican; Fritz (Deborah) Bootle; Shelton (Iona) Gardiner

Nieces: Lolita Saunders; Mashanna Russell; Nephews: Dominic Bootle; Valentino Sr. and Oboriah Bootle; Numerous Cousins including: Patrice Baillou Hall, Shanamae Renay Cornish, Valencia Brennan, Coranell and Mackell Hall; Shanaka Anderson, Cinder and Jackie Mcintosh, Edris Curry, Tawnaysha Gardiner, Kendrick, Willard, Shelton Jr. and Hanson Gardiner; Cokeann Sawyer, Carolee Russell, Dashanique Mcintosh & Cedric Gardiner; Colin, Calvin, Shawn, Terrance, Denise, Wanda, Tiffany, Archalek and Casteio McDonald; Royann Pedican; Terrance, Mark and Bionka Pedican, Abigail Babbs; Phillip Pedican, Denise Parker, Jennifer Pritchard, Margaret Jones, Perry and Eddie Bodie; Stanley, Coralee and Steve Pedican; Troy, Earlene Pedican, Jennifer Dames & Necree Rolle; Geno Simms, Bryon Attenbrough, Carla Hall and Julian Pedican; Sandra Burrows, Mark & Markus Pedican, Bridgette Armbrister, Marvin Ferguson; Quinton, Ricky, Craig, Anton, Selena and Patrice Curry; Wendy Sands, Donna Knowles-Hepburn, Jeffery Thompson, David Simms & Darren Pedican; God Children: Demario Mcintosh & Ashton Cornish. A Host of Special Friends and Family, including: Terrece Bootle – Laing, Hon. Kirk Cornish, Phil Poitier, V. Alfred Gray, Roscoe Perpall, Preston Cunningham, Jack Thompson, Cephas Cooper, Whelma Colebrook, Coopers Town and Marsh Harbour Government Offices & Administrative staff, Mcintosh Family, Bootle Family, Russell Family, Reckley Family, Sweeting Family, Duncanson Family, Thompson, Rolle Family, Cooper Family, Cornish Family, Sands Family, Baillou Family & The entire Fire Road and Cooper’s Town communities.

Viewing will be held at St Andrew’s Baptist Church, Fire Road, Abaco, Friday at 3pm until service time on Saturday.