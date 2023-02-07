Featured eyesore brought down

A dilapidated building known as “The Bike Shop” and featured as the Grand Bahama News “Eyesore of the Week” on August 30 was demolished on Friday as part of the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s (GBPA) continuing push to rid Freeport of unsightly and unsanitary derelict buildings.

The shop was located on Queens Highway opposite M&E Caterpillar Dealership. It was once a thriving business owned by the late George Curtis, which closed in the late 1980s, and the building fell into disrepair.

The demolition, the second by the GBPA since January 1, was done by Campbell’s Trucking and Loading Service, which confirmed that the debris was taken to the landfill and the lot left clear.

As the main commercial/industrial road in Freeport, Queens Highway is heavily traveled and is a visual indicator of Freeport’s, and indeed the island’s, economic prosperity.

Grand Bahama News hopes these demolitions encourage all Grand Bahama home and business owners to clean up and beautify their properties to enhance our island’s natural beauty.