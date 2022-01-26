Federations looking to safely restart sports

It is probably the most asked question in the local sporting community as it is getting to the two-year mark since the COVID-19 pandemic changed sports in The Bahamas and around the world – when can we safely restart sports here in The Bahamas?

This was one of the main concerns brought up by sporting federations and associations at a meet and greet event with Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg on Saturday afternoon at Fusion Superplex. The event was hosted by Bahamas Entertainment and Sports Management.

A few federations have been fortunate to see their respective sporting disciplines resume locally, such as swimming, baseball, track and field, tennis and golf to name a few. Others such as softball, flag football, baseball, basketball and after-school sports have not resumed, for the most part.

Before the minister got into any other concerns, he first addressed the proverbial elephant in the room. He said that the government is not prohibiting sports from taking place.

“If you are playing outdoors and playing with less than 30 people, you can start playing sports. I don’t know if you are aware of that,” Bowleg stated. “The government is not stopping you from playing sports, in particular those non-contact sports like baseball, softball, golf and track and field. Nothing is stopping you, once you stay below 30.

“What I think we need to do is be innovative in our approach when we play these sports. Basketball wants to know when to start. They don’t want to go outdoors – but you have to go outside. If you stay inside then you can’t play because only 20 people the government will approve to allow you to participate. In basketball, you already have 12 people per team so that’s 24 already.”

Rugby is one of those sports that can easily have over 30 players out to a game, thus making it tough for them to restart. Bahamas Rugby Football Union (BRFU) Chairman Adam Waterhouse said that the pandemic has been tough on them as they missed out on a chance to qualify for the rugby world cup.

“The state of rugby in The Bahamas is suffering with March marking the two-year anniversary of postponements and cancellations to competitions,” Waterhouse said. “We have suffered in that we missed out on both world cup qualifiers and international events. We have not had domestic competition in the last two years. We have had some success in that we have managed to qualify some of our coaches. We have new coaches but the problem that they are facing is that they have no one to coach.”

Bahamas Flag Football League Public Relations Officer Bianca Lee said that they were not able to play since March 2020 and they are trying to safely restart.

“Just like most of you with the pandemic, we have not been able to play. It has been torturous for all of us. Many of our members are crying, wondering when we will be starting. We do not have an answer. We understand what the ministry is doing and the safety of our members is key to us. The last thing that we want for them is to contract COVID,” Lee said. “We thought of different ideas like reducing the number of games per week because of the testing and vaccination requirements. COVID testing is costly and we understand that there is free testing in New Providence now which is wonderful but it is still a lot of administrative work and a nightmare that all of you can understand. We are trying this as patiently as we possibly can… I think we are getting there but at the same time there are so many unknowns that we do not have answers to right now.”

Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) President Drumeco Archer said that as federations, inventive ways are needed.

“We need to begin thinking about more inventive ways. World Athletics has done an amazing job of trying to reinvent the sport to ensure that it is back. Within The Bahamas environment, we need to begin having these conversations,” Archer said.

Archer referred to the Government of The Bahamas’ Extraordinary Official Gazette that was published back in December 2021 which points out the rules for sports during these challenging times of COVID-19. He mentioned the section about being fully vaccinated or having negative COVID-19 tests to participate.

“… It talks about recreation and competitive sports and what those requirements will be. It says that everyone should be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test. That sounds very simple but I think that we just have to get on with it and understand that we have to do just that. I think it is important for us to impress upon the government and not just this government but successive governments – we must be able to direct and guide them to talk about how we are evolving in sports as well.”

While sports federations and associations locally navigate how to restart their respective disciplines, regional and international sporting competitions have begun and will continue taking place in safe and protected environments.