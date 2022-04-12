Feeling the pinch

As family island businesses feel the impact of high fuel prices and other costs, some are being faced with difficult decisions.

In Exuma, Peace and Plenty General Manager Patrick Faas said the resort’s operational costs have risen substantially in recent months.

“I would say it’s been about a 40 percent increase in prices, which has been really ridiculous,” Faas said.

“We don’t run any tours, but we do run a boat shuttle every half hour back and forth [between here and Stocking Island].

“So, we use a lot of fuel on that, a lot of fuel that we use for our kitchens, trucks that we’re running, even delivery trucks from the boats coming out.

“So, all those costs are going up, which makes us really start thinking about where we can affect savings. And typically, that comes down to the staffing level, because we can affect that, which makes it really tough, then, to provide the same level of service, provide work opportunity.”

With rising costs, Faas is grappling with the possibility of having to lay off some employees.

“It’s now coming on the table,” he said.

“It was slowly rising, right, as every month progressed, the last two or three months, and it’s now reaching that pinnacle that we are going to have to start making those decisions and those ideas are on the table.”

In recent months, countries across the globe have been struggling with inflation, much of it due to supply chain challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising fuel prices are exacerbating the issue, bringing some families and businesses to their knees.

Faas said freight charges on goods being transported from New Providence to Exuma have already increased.

He said the resort is considering whether it would be more affordable to import goods directly from outside The Bahamas.

“That’s another thing right now, too, is looking at where or how we can get products here less expensively than maybe using some of the food services that we have in Nassau, for example,” he said.

“…Is there a way that we can do it ourselves? The whole economy is going to feel the effects and it’s really a shame.”

While Exuma was bustling with tourists yesterday, Faas is concerned that inflation could lead some potential visitors to reconsider.

“I think that’s coming down the pipe,” he said.

“…People are talking about it. They’re complaining about it. So, I think that we will start seeing that in about less than 30 days, in the month of May, whereas last year, for example, the months of May, June and July were extremely positive.”

Armetia McIntosh, a taxi driver on Exuma, said she has been taking home notably less money due to higher fuel prices and stagnant fares.

“As a driver, I’ve noticed a difference, especially, of course, because pricing isn’t going up when it comes to income but, because of the fuel, I’m noticing that I’m spending double on fuel than I was before it went up,” McIntosh said.

“I went to the pump this morning and was shocked; it was $6.67.

“Usually, I only would spend, say if I top up my tank, I’d spend about $30. Right now, I’m spending about $55. So, it’s a lot.”

McIntosh added, “If I’m up and down this road, of course, this island is long and it’s not like Nassau, so we are burning more fuel and so our prices are much higher.”

Marco Forbes, from Two Turtles Café and Restaurant in George Town, said his business’ success was built on his $5 menu.

“I pride myself on doing the most affordable prices,” Forbes said.

“…And so, my first menu, everything was $5. So, that was unheard of but, my thing was, I was doing volume.”

But he said only a few of the sandwiches on his menu are still being sold for $5 as a result of increasing costs.

“The price of cooking oil has almost tripled in the past year and a half,” he said.

“So, I’ve still been able to maintain a lot of different things and I try to keep my prices as low as possible, but I had to increase certain things because supplies have gone up.”

And while Forbes has been able to keep his prices reasonable — not exceeding $6 — that could only be accomplished by reducing his staff.

“My staff is small,” he said. “I cut back on my staff [and] I do a lot of work myself. My wife usually sits up front here and I have two cooks … So, part of the cutting back on costs is I do a lot here.”

No end in sight

On neighboring Long Island, Nekia Shearer, who owns MGS Food Store in Burnt Ground, said his business has also been feeling the consequences of rising prices.

“The costs … invoices that used to be maybe $3,000 are now $6,000,” Shearer said.

“It’s like it’s almost doubled.”

He added, “And the mail boat … called saying they have to add $5 to the pallet because of fuel prices.”

Shearer said customers who typically frequented his store are now more likely to shop around on the island.

“So, they will come to you and get certain things and then they go somewhere else to get something else, maybe to someone who isn’t aware of the price chain or isn’t paying attention or someone who has a better deal,” he said.

“So, they might get their meats from somewhere else and then come to you to get all the snacks and dry goods. I mean, they’re still spending, but they ask questions.”

Shearer added, “It’s hefty, man. And then, you’re transferring the costs to the customer. And the customer is looking at you and saying you’re going to hell because they don’t understand, you know?”

Claudette Knowles, who owns A&M Electrical Supplies and Juicy Fruitz, a deli in Petty’s, Long Island, said she had been trying for weeks to hold off on raising food prices, but had to yesterday.

“Every week, costs go up — every week,” Knowles said.

“I try to keep my prices somewhat steady. I haven’t put my prices up yet in my deli.

“Even though the cost of food and stuff has gone up, I tried to maybe not put as much meat or something, say, in a chicken wrap. I’d put more lettuce and vegetables and stuff, but I’ve been trying that now for the past month, and I have to put my prices up at the end of today.”

She added, “Every week, I have stuff come and I’m paying more. I try my best to not mark it up or even take a loss on some things, but I can’t do it anymore and the customers are going to complain.

“…The minute you put the price up, they know that you marked it up because they know what they’ve been paying and it’s going to be a scary situation in the next few months.”