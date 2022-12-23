Funeral Service for the Late FELIX NICHOLAS WILLIAMS age 49 years of West End, Grand Bahama will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock. Officiating will be Pastor Larry Wilchcombe. Cremation will follow the service.

Left to mourn his passing are his: brothers: Dirk and Derek Williams; sister: Cloretta Harvey; sisters-in-law: Gloria and Mary Williams; brother-in-law: Lloyd Harvey; nephews: Dirk Williams Jr. and Lorenzo Harvey; nieces: Nakia and Shantia Williams and Lloynae Harvey; grand-niece: Erin Barr and Arianna Green; grand uncle: Kenneth Vincent; grand aunts: Eleanor Butler and Eudeen McQueen, family of the late Louise (Maxwell) DeGregory; cousins: Mike (Betty) Nairn, Starlene Nairn, Andrey (Berkly) Roberts, Pearl (Marcell) Murray, Alrecia (Freddy) McIntosh, Donald (Theresa) DeGregory, Dave and Maxwell (Adean), Jerome (Jamis) Degregory, Agnes Rolle, Maria (Spencer) Adderley, Sandra Hollingsworth-Missick, Udean Rolle and Norma Williams, Moecell and Gary Smith and Harold Laing; god parents: Alice Ferguson, Ken Culmer and Jeffrey Bowleg; god child: Christa Sawyer; special friend: Lavern Thompson; other relatives and friends: Kathrine Forbes and Family, Iris Culmer and Family, Jennie (Herbert) Huyler and Family, Hilton (Janet) Bowleg, Inzelet Bowleg and Family, Alice (Wellington) Ferguson and Family, Jeffrey Bowleg and Family, Elvis Bowleg and Family, Family of the late Lillian Bowleg-Rolle, the late Verlene Bowleg Pinder, the late Annette Bowleg-Hernandez, Fr. Stephen (Margo) Grant and Family, Fr. Rudolph Cooper and Family, Martin Pinder, Terry Russell, Curtis Wildgoose, Julian Russell, Talmage Nesbitt, Jerry Sawyer, Sandra Darville and Family, Clarkie Roberts, and Lavania Green and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock on Thursday, December 22, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.