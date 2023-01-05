Felix “Shine” Wallace
Funeral service for Felix “Shine Wallace, 67 yrs., a resident of Plantol Street, will be held at Love Worth Finding Ministries, Golden Isles Road, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Loreen Russell. Cremation follows.
Left to cherish his memories are his
Wife: Deborah Major Wallace
Son: Felix Wallace III (Nyasha)
Daughters: Philippa and Susan Wallace
Siblings: Daisymae Wallace, Hildamae Robinson, Sandra and Christine Wallace
Grandchildren: Amarion, Azaria, Nyasia Wallace, DeAngelo Wilson, Dionte, Omarion, Faith, Michael, Sushi and Sengyarah Nudola
Brothers-In-Law: Junior and Philip Major
Sisters-In-Law: Eva Major and Dorothy Wallace
Stepsons: Theophilus and Ricardo Major
Nieces & Nephews: Clement McKenzie (Yvette), Deborah McKenzie Gibson (Darron), Norma-Pierre, Monalisa Collie, Cyprianna and Kelcine Clarke, Melrose Gray (Brian), Shawn Stuart, Suzette Wallace, Adrian Horton, Hatchie Robinson Jr., and Keithra Pickstock
Grand Nieces & Nephews: Leading Seaman Clement Jr. (Victicia), Able Seaman Keano, Camron and K’Dria McKenzie, Shaquant Mckenzie, Lorenzo Nixon, Able Seaman Reynaldo Ferguson, Kendiesha Hanna, Owenique and Owen Pierre, Sade Collie, RN Anfernika, Taniko and Lavron Clarke, Kelicia Clarke, RN Takeia Williams (Deleno), Bianca Gray, Brittney and Brianne Ingraham, Shaniya Knowles, Harmony and Hatchie III Robinson, Elvardo Thompson
Cousins: Pastor Loreen Russell, Sarah, Ruthmae of Dallas Texas, Helena, Glenroy Jr., Stephanie, Flora, Clarence, Kemmie, Rosemary, Sybilene, Gwendolyn, Christina, Sherry, Mae, Roy, Winston, Antoinette, Carlton and Stanley.
Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.