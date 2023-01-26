Obituaries

PEREZ FELTON JOFFRE

DEATH NOTICE

MR. PEREZ FELTON JOFFRE, age 49 of # 50 Espon Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, January 20th, 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Hazel Alfonso; Children: Paryz and PerezJoffre Jr.; Fiancé: Eleanne Rodriguez; Sisters: Nicole “Peachie” Joffre, Felicia Joffre and Zanafar Darville;  Brothers: Troy, Kendrick,Farenaldo, Andre and Kendrick Joffre; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

