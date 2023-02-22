Ferguson finishes third at ILCA Mid-Winters East Regatta

Bahamian junior sailor Craig Ferguson continues to shine both locally and internationally in sailing.

Representing the Bahamas Sailing Association (BSA), the 14-year-old youth sailor finished third in the Laser 4.7 Class of the ILCA (International Laser Class Association) Class 4 Mid-Winters East Regatta in Clearwater, Florida, over the weekend. There were 46 sailors in the fleet.

Ferguson, who has emerged as one of the top youth sailors locally, had one first-place finish, two seconds and two thirds in the seven-race series, finishing with a net total of 23 and a grand total of 29. He also had a fifth and a sixth, but the sixth was thrown out for being the lowest score. Representing Team Happy of the South Carolina Yacht Club (SCYC), on board the boat Dogger on da Water,

American James Pine claimed the top overall spot, finishing significantly ahead of the rest of the competition. He was second overall at the optimist worlds last year.

Pine had four first-place finishes, a second and two thirds in the seven-race series, finishing with a net total of 12 and a grand total of 15. He was followed by his teammate at SCYC Nathan Pine on board Shark!! with a net total of 21 and a grand total of 29.

Ferguson, who finished first overall in silver fleet at the 2022 Arkas Optimist World Championship, was one of five sailors to compete for The Bahamas in the regatta.

Also competing were Enzo Godoy, Zachery Knowles, Katie Kelly and Ellieann Higgs, all in the ILCA Class 6.

They finished 73rd, 78th, 79th and 84th, respectively. In total, there were over 170 registered participants in the regatta, and the event was hosted by the Clearwater Yacht Club in Clearwater, Florida.