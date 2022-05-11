Ferguson: Stronger pension laws could have lessened impact of Dorian, COVID-19

Stronger pension legislation could have reduced the severe impact of the double crises – Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic – on government finances, CFAL President Anthony Ferguson said.

CFAL has long called for legislation to be enacted that would make provisions for pension plans mandatory for Bahamian workers, if only in certain categories.

Ferguson said he has worked with successive administrations over the years to solidify a framework for the establishment and management of privately funded segregated pension plans, but no progress has been made.

“I don’t have any scientific research, but I believe had we had pension legislation, the negative impact to our country’s financial resources would have been significantly less, because persons would have been able to call upon their pensions to save their homes and to provide for their families and not be so dependent on the government. So, from that perspective I think that’s the biggest advantage in that regard,” he said while appearing as a guest on the Guardian Radio podcast CFAL Talks, which is highlighting the company’s 25-year anniversary.

The last Christie administration tabled and passed the Employees Pension Fund Protection Bill (2012), which provided for “the necessary framework for good governance, oversight and enforcement and protections for the administration of pension plans” as well as the establishment of the Pension Commission of The Bahamas.

That commission has not been formed.

Ferguson said now, more than ever, privately funded pension schemes are necessary for a modern Bahamas.

“I believe pension legislation is required, particularly after the pandemic and the devastating hurricane that we had. I think people are now beginning to see the value of having a pension and also seeing the value of not only solely depending on national insurance,” he said.

“So, pension has progressed very little, I would like to see more in that sphere. I must disclose my conflict of interest – if there is one – in that we are in the business of providing pension services, so yes it would benefit CFAL but I think overall the country needs it.”

CFAL has in the past also called for legislation to provide for the insurance of pension benefits similar to the Pension Benefits Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) in the United States, that provides a safety net for pension plan participants.

Ferguson’s comments – though not in response to – came after the International Monetary Fund this week recommended policy reforms for the national pension scheme which, among other things, called into question the sustainability of the public sector pension scheme and national insurance.