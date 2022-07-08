Fernander asks Rolle, ‘Why now?’

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander yesterday questioned why former Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle waited until last week to reveal that he did not support the Minnis administration’s decision to place several senior officers on leave.

Fernander, who appeared as a guest on the Global 99.5 talk show “GPS: Global Paradigm Shift” with host Michelle Malcolm, was one of seven senior officers forced on leave in 2019.

Malcolm asked Fernander about Rolle’s comments regarding “the amount of pressure that was put on him by the former administration when it came to the matter involving you all”.

Fernander smiled and replied, “But why wait until now to highlight that to the members of the public?”

Malcolm replied, “Well, I guess he figured he going and say they can’t do him nothing.”

Fernander said, “Right. But why wait now?”

Malcolm said, “In essence, he could have shamed him (the former prime minister) and come out then and say it, eh?”

Fernander said, “Exactly. Why now?”

Malcolm said, “I hope if you do have that problem you do exactly what you suggested.”

Fernander said, “Exactly. I will be right here on your show letting the world know. You heard it. I am here to serve the Bahamian people and [execute] fairness across the board.”

Fernander assumed command of the police force on Tuesday.

Last week, Rolle said he did not agree with the decision by the Minnis administration to place seven senior officers on leave, nor did he agree with the decision to reassign three of them to other government ministries and agencies.

“I think the relationship was getting a little tense because of my stance,” Rolle said.

“I refused to do it. I said, ‘You give me something in writing and I will carry out your instructions. Without that, I’m not going to do it.’

“[Deputy Commissioner Ismella Davis-] Delancy was getting ready to retire in June and I went back and I said, ‘I want to bring Fernander back. I want him to be deputy.’

“It got hot, but I had to maintain decorum. I never said anything. I maintained my professionalism. They told me, ‘No, it’s not going to happen.’

“Then I got my written instructions, which I carried out. It was either that or leave.

“After doing it, I did not like the way it was done. I felt like I was deceived and betrayed.”

Rolle said his relationship with the Minnis administration became so frayed that he told the former prime minister he wanted to take early retirement and the administration could “find someone else”.

On the issue of why he remained silent, Rolle said, “Now, I couldn’t come out and say to them what was going on.

“I said there was a time to be silent and a time to speak. Now is the time to speak. This is my last day in office. If you want this uniform, you can have this uniform. I will be a civilian and I will make my intervention on myself. Nobody came and defended me.

“There was a whole lot said about me in the public arena and on social media. I have yet to hear one person stand up and defend me. None.

“I said it was rough and I had to take the licks. I never blamed anyone and never said anything.”

In 2019, Deputy Commissioner Emrick Seymour, Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean and assistant commissioners Clarence Reckley, Theophilus Cunningham, Ashton Greenslade, Ken Strachan, Leamond Deleveaux and Fernander were all directed to take their months of accumulated vacation.

Marvin Dames, who was minister of national security at the time, insisted that there was “nothing sinister” about the move to place the senior officers on leave; rather, the action was a part of the government’s plan to transition the force to a new structure as recommended in the audit report tabled in the House of Assembly in May 2019.

At the time, The Nassau Guardian reported that Cunningham had over 70 weeks of vacation leave and Strachan and Deleveaux had over 30 weeks.

Greenslade had over 50 weeks of vacation time.

The Guardian also learned that several senior police officers, who were not directed to take leave, also had many weeks of accumulated leave.

Davis-Delancy, who later retired, had over 70 weeks of vacation time. Then Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Paul Rolle had over 30 weeks and ACP Samuel Butler, who also later retired, had over 50 weeks.

Once their vacation ended, Fernander, Strachan and Deleveaux were reassigned as chief of security at various government entities.

The three officers later sued the government.

Fernander and Deleveaux, who was sworn in as deputy commissioner on Wednesday, recently reached an undisclosed settlement with the government last month.