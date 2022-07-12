Fernander believes stiffer firearm penalties will deter gun crime

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said penalties need to be increased to deter gun smuggling.

“When you look at an individual who is arrested today for possession of an unlicensed firearm, he goes to court, gets bail [and] even when he’s convicted, [he gets] two years the most,” Fernander said in a recent interview.

“Sometimes, they’re even cautioned and put back on the street. I believe that we need to send a message out there. We continue to talk about the proliferation of firearm smuggling that is getting into the hands of the criminals. So, there has to be some deterrent and I believe that if we up the penalties with that, I believe that you will see some deterrence in respect to that.”

Fernander has announced the establishment of a new Ceasefire Unit.

He said this unit is aimed at combating the activities of prolific offenders.

“You can see the rise, especially with the homicides,” Fernander said.

“You are seeing two, three homicides a day, so that unit’s mandate is just to go after this. The statistics are speaking to us and telling us who the players are, so their focus and their strategy is to go out there and disrupt.

“We have the intel that is working for us at the same time, so we are able to build evidence to connect these individuals and put them where they belong now, behind bars. I believe the Bahamian people are tired; every day, every night they wake up and there’s a murder, especially our men.

“We are losing our young men on both sides of the coin: as the victims and as the perpetrators. We are not only trying to go and try arrest them, but we have another arm which is the Urban Renewal program that we are trying to do to save these young men.”

Homicide numbers remain a major worry in The Bahamas.

Seventy-six murders have already been recorded for the year. Based on the current trajectory, The Bahamas is set to exceed the record set in 2015 when 146 murders were recorded.

In May, Prime Minister Philip Davis said more than 90 percent of guns confiscated and used as murder weapons in The Bahamas can be traced to American manufacturers and gun shops.

“We are saying to the Americans that they need to do more. We don’t want to get involved in their domestic issue about the right to bear arms. We are concerned that purchasers of guns are not just buying [them] to bear [but] rather to export,” he said.

“There needs to [be] an intervention and where the evidence appears to them that a person is not buying it and exercising their right to bear it, but buying it with the purpose of trafficking, some legislative intervention needs to be engaged to make those persons responsible and accountable for the arms they purchase.”

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s official website, police seized 188 firearms so far this year.

They seized 279 last year and 277 the year before, according to police.