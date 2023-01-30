Fernander: Matter involving Coleby-Davis is closed

The investigation into claims that Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis hit a police officer with her car last year has been closed due to insufficient evidence, according to Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander.

Fernander said “investigators in our legal team” viewed the file and made that determination.

“So, that matter is closed,” he said.

Last May, Police Staff Association Executive Chairman Ricardo Walkes said an officer was assaulted by a female driver during a carnival event.

Walkes did not identify the alleged driver.

However, claims that Coleby-Davis was involved in an incident circulated on social media.

When asked about the claims at the time, Coleby-Davis said, “That is not my character. I had my three-year-old daughter with me on Saturday, so I would never act out in her presence.

“Even if that was my character, I would not. That’s not my personality and I would not do that in the presence of my three-year-old daughter. So, it’s untrue.”

Asked on Friday about the officer who made the claims, Fernander said, “I’m not going to go into details with that. That officer, I’ve spoken to him and he will be to work.

“… We deal with facts and evidence. That’s what we deal with and that’s what you need to go to court.”

He added, “I don’t wish to get into any tangle. We don’t investigate in the media. We need facts and evidence to go before the court. Other than that, the magistrate and the judge will say, ‘man, y’all go from here. There’s no evidence to connect it.’”

Fernander said, “As investigators, you go into it with an open mind and as you get the facts, it’s like a puzzle. As you get the facts, you put a piece here.

“You investigate and you go and you get that. It’s not just a slam dunk. You go out there and you investigate.”

He said once investigators do what they’re supposed to, they will eventually get the full picture.