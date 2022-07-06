Fernander: Police shootings must be justified

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday that all police-involved shootings must be justified and insisted that officers will not “just target individuals”.

His comments came one day after Minister of National Wayne Munroe told The Nassau Guardian that Bahamians should brace for more police-involved shootings as police beef up resources to combat increased crime.

“It has to be justified,” he said after he was sworn in as the ninth commissioner of police.

“It’s not going to [be] that officers will go out there and just target individuals. You will never see that. We are trained and professional officers so you won’t see that happening. But they have to protect not only you but themselves.”

Fernander said officers have to protect themselves.

“We welcome the resources. The resources [are] needed so we welcome the resources.

“If you see … how these individuals are carrying on out there, they are gunning down each other, killing each other and it’s daylight. They are moving with high-power weapons.

“You see the weapons that are being taken off the street by our police officers. These individuals have no respect for themselves so what you think about the officers who are out there and who are approaching them? So, I will say to my officers and the people out there that we are not going to just take a life like that.”

On Monday, when asked about the government’s response to the recent series of murders, Munroe said, “We can expect them to have more manpower resources.

“That will not stop people who have decided that either, one, they are going to be involved deliberately in gangs and engaged in street wars or, as we have been seeing in some of the homicides, people just don’t seem to be able to control their temper and stab people over a fight or shoot people over a fight.

“That won’t stop it. The police apprehending them, being more on the spot, won’t stop it. The more resources the police have to be available on the spot may actually have the effect of you having more police-involved shootings which the public should prepare itself for.”

There were 20 police-involved shootings recorded last year and 20 recorded the year before, according to police statistics.

Inquests into many of those shootings have still not been heard because of a backlog at the Coroner’s Court.

In May, while serving as deputy commissioner, Fernander expressed dismay with the pace at which inquests are happening.

“I know they’re trying to do some restructuring and all that with the court,” he said.

“No, I’m not happy with the way it’s really moving through the Coroner’s Court. I know they have their challenges and I don’t know what it is, but they’re not moving as I feel it should be.

“If you speak to the coroner, I like to stay in my lane when I speak to these things. I don’t want to get caught up … but obviously, there are a number of outstanding matters, a lot outstanding. You hear even family victims speaking out about it and all of that; so, it’s clear that matters are not moving as swiftly as they should. What’s creating that monster? I can’t say.”