Fernander: Proposal to criminalize  marital rape could lead to civil unions

The proposed amendment to the Sexual Offences Act to criminalize marital rape could result in civil unions, Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander has claimed, though he provided no clear explanation on how that could happen.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022 would change section three of the current law by removing the words “who is not a spouse” from the definition of rape. That would remove the current exemption married people have as it relates to the rape of a spouse.

But Fernander said this would be problematic, and claimed some kings counsel (KC) have advised the Christian Council there are other ways to go about achieving what the government seeks to achieve. He did not outline those other ways.

Fernander, who was a recent guest on the Guardian Radio program “Morning Blend” with host Dwight Strachan and guest host Chester Robards, was asked what the worst case scenario would be if the bill is passed as is.

He said, “If we remove marriage out of the portion [of the act], we begin to move marriage. Civil union will come in. Civil unions come in, it removes the term marriage.

“Look at the Caribbean, look what took place in Barbados. We have a group of Christian Council leaders for the Caribbean. This has made its way up; don’t be naive. We’ve started here and we’ve ended with civil unions.

“So, marriage has been replaced with civil unions (elsewhere) and we want to say that we’re not going to be the one to open up the door, even if you’re gonna say that’s not the door that’s being opened.”

Although Fernander said at one point he was sharing the views of some segments of the local Christian church, he appeared empathetic in speaking out against the current proposed amendment.

He suggested the government needed to “enshrine” that there will be no civil unions in The Bahamas.

Speaking of concerns about the bill, he said, “I think the key is the section they want to target. Let’s begin with we don’t want marital rape to take place. We get consensus on that, right? The key is we are concerned about marriage.

“And then, you have KCs that [tell us] you can do that by strengthening other portions of the bill. These are your KCs. I don’t want to call any names, but I had an opportunity to call their name in an internal meeting. These are your KCs who tell us that we can do this by strengthening the other sections.

“You hear some of the church say the concern [is] that if we open the door here, and we erase this (marriage) here, it becomes erased in other bills.

“You can assure us all you want that that won’t happen but one thing we have learnt, as attorney[s] general shift, positions shift. Things we thought we settled with one attorney general come back on the table with another attorney general.

“So, we cannot trust when you say this will never be the case, that the sanctity of marriage will be preserved.

“We have to enshrine it and if you’re not prepared to do that, you’re not going to win over all of the church in this regard.”

Strachan asked Fernander to explain what he meant by the sanctity of marriage needs to be “enshrined”.

Fernander responded, “The Bible said that the marriage bed is undefiled and if we are saying that this section here that specifically says that it’s (meaning a spouse can’t rape another spouse) covered during a marriage, if we remove the term marriage — and I’m not saying this is my personal position, this is the argument that is out there, and it has come forth; can you strengthen this because the KC is saying that if you rape your wife now, no one has tested it.

“The case that was brought forth was not tested as rape. It was a divorce, so why don’t someone test it?”

Fernander appeared to be referencing a 2022 decision in which a Supreme Court judge ruled that though a woman who filed for divorce claimed she felt like a rape victim “for an extensive period of time” when her spouse had sex with her, there can be no rape in marriage in The Bahamas under current law.

(The judge did grant the divorce.)

When asked further about how the proposed change to the act would lead to civil unions, Fernander said, “… What we’re saying basically is if you track what’s going on in the Caribbean and the progression, the whole Caribbean is leading in a certain direction legally and that provides ammunition to believe it would be the case here because it’s a lot of money being spent, and I’m being quite frankly told that the funding is here x, y, z to the point we have to consider whether we are going to open up to the conservative agenda funding, so that we can have campaigns on the family and we can run certain things because there is a pressure taking place in The Bahamas that maybe the general public is unaware of … They’re spending tremendous amount of money in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Fernander was also asked whether the Christian Council has suggested language for the bill.

He said that as the organization did not receive the bill prior to it being made public, it did not have an opportunity to do so.

Strachan again asked Fernander how dealing with rape would impact civil unions.

Fernander suggested Strachan was conflating two different matters, but Strachan pointed out to the Christian Council president that it was in fact what he (Fernander) was doing.

Fernander responded, “Let’s say we are conflating two things; how are you going to change the minds and the hearts of those people, or are you even going to try?

“You don’t want to go around downplaying or insulting people’s feelings and then come off as if ‘you’re ignorant’ and expect that that larger majority who might not have the benefit of your legal experience will come around because you said so.

“I think the conversation needs to be ‘I hear you and you hear me. Let’s figure out how we can come to a solution.’”

Fernander added, “I started off by saying rape is rape, but if your KCs are saying we can deal with this (another way), let’s deal with this.

“Rape is alarmingly high in The Bahamas and we’ve got to work together to fix it and we’re committed to working together to fix it; make no mistake.”