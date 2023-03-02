Fernander said Jerome Ave. murder probe still open

The investigation into the murders of six men on Jerome Avenue in 2021 is still open, according to Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

“It’s not cold,” said Fernander when asked yesterday about the case.

“Just a few weeks ago, I met with the [families] and updated them to see if they had any new information to share. We informed them where we were at with the investigation. That is still very much alive.”

The killings took place on April 15, 2021.

According to police, the victims were traveling on Jerome Avenue in a Honda when four men dressed in black exited a white Kia Sportage and opened fire on them.

The crime happened hours after the men who were eventually murdered were released from police custody.

Former Commissioner Paul Rolle previously said he believed the culprits had skipped town and that “at least one” has since died.

“We have people in and out and we are continuing to build our evidence with a view of bringing some charges to some individuals,” said Fernander.

“So, we are still actively pursuing that matter.”