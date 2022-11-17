Fernander says police waiting on information from Securities Commission regarding FTX

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday that police are waiting on information from the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) in order to move forward with their investigation into FTX.

“There is not much I can say. There was a statement that I sent out on Sunday that the securities commission is in full control of the investigation at this point,” Fernander said.

“We are still working alongside them and we are just waiting on information from them that we can move forward. That’s the most I can tell you at this present time.”

Fernander said police have yet to interview former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, whose multibillion-dollar crypto empire crumbled in the span of days.

When asked if Bahamian and American authorities are working together to have Bankman-Fried go to the United States (US), he replied, “I had no communication with the US folks. I don’t know if the commission did but I’ve had no communication with the US folks with regards to this matter.”

Fernander said a formal complaint has not been filed with police in relation to FTX.

Police announced on Sunday that FTX is under investigation to determine “if any criminal misconduct occurred”.

Days earlier, SCB announced that it had frozen the assets of FTX Digital Markets after it became aware of public statements suggesting that the Bahamas-headquartered FTX mishandled client assets and “mismanaged and/or transferred (assets) to Alameda Research”, which is FTX’s supposed “sister” company in the US.

It said it has appointed a provisional liquidator.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that he has given directions that the investigations into FTX “are to be of the highest order and given precedence, given the amounts involved, and because committed and rigorous oversight is of national importance”.

“We will be coordinating these efforts with duly appointed authorities in other jurisdictions,” he said in the House of Assembly.

“A key priority for us, of course, is the full and absolute protection of the rights and remedies of The Bahamas and our citizens, to minimize losses and to mitigate the overall impact caused by any misconduct.”

FTX, which was the third largest crypto exchange in the world, is based in The Bahamas and broke ground on its $60 million headquarters in western New Providence in April.

On Monday, Valdez Russell, the vice president of communications and corporate social responsibility for FTX Digital Markets, said 34 Bahamians were still locally employed with the company.