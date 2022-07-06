Fernander silent on lawsuit settlement

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander was yesterday tight-lipped on his lawsuit settlement with the government.

Fernander and Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux, who were among eight senior officers summarily told to take their months of accumulated vacation in 2019, reached an undisclosed settlement with the government last month.

“I think justice was served,” said Fernander shortly after he was sworn in as commissioner of police at Police Headquarters on East Street.

“I’ve moved on from that now. It’s time to deal with the business at hand.”

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has called on the government to reveal the sums awarded to Fernander and Deleveaux.

“The government does not reserve any special right to withhold from the public the rationales for what motivated or is governing these decisions and the amount that they are providing to these persons,” Pintard said.

“And so, we demand a candid public explanation by the prime minister in this case, especially given the sensitivity of their jobs. Our police officers, particularly the leadership of the police force, must always, always carry out their job free from political dictates.”

When Fernander, Deleveaux and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ken Strachan returned from leave, they were told to report to other government ministries to act as security chiefs.

The men sued the government. Strachan’s matter remains outstanding.

Fernander was also asked about recent comments made by his predecessor, Paul Rolle, that he felt betrayed by the Minnis administration over its handling of the senior officers.

“It’s clear to the Bahamian people now exactly what transpired with the senior officers, [who include myself who were sent home],” Fernander said.

“That speaks for itself. I’ve since moved on from that now and focusing on the job at hand, that is to bring this crime situation under control.”

Rolle said last week that he had refused to sign the extension letters for the senior officers to be deployed to government ministries. He added that he told the then prime minister that he wanted to retire early and they could find another commissioner.

Rolle said he called the officers shortly after the Free National Movement was voted out of office last September and asked them to come back.

Rolle will be appointed as The Bahamas ambassador to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The IMO, located in England, is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for “measures to improve the safety and security of international shipping and to prevent pollution from ships”.