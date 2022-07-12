Fighting for Rayne’s life

Agnes and Ray Cumberbatch are literally in a fight for their toddler daughter’s life. Three-year-old Rayne has been diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare and serious condition that can be life-threatening. Rayne’s platelets, along with her red blood cells and white blood cells, have been compromised.

Rayne has been in hospital since May undergoing blood transfusions every three to four days, which her mom describes as her daughter’s “life support right now”.

When Rayne’s platelet count drops too low, it causes bleeding, anywhere from her eyes, mouth, gums, teeth, under the skin, around the brain, around the lungs – the result is she has to have the transfusions to keep her levels up just enough to limit the bleeding.

“Rayne’s diagnosis requires her to be transferred to the United States (US) for treatment. Doctors have advised that her diagnosis may also require her to have a bone marrow transplant to which her brother, Ryan, five, will be tested to see if he’s a match for the transplant.”

Rayne has been at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) since she was diagnosed in May.

The bone marrow transplant that the toddler will need is estimated to cost $400,000 and is expected to be done in the US.

The family is hoping to get their daughter into the US as quickly as possible, but three-year-old Rayne does not have health insurance coverage.

The Cumberbatches will have to self-pay for the expensive bone marrow transplant. And have taken to crowdfunding to help raise the money. A GoFundMe account created 10 days ago to raise the money for the transplant has so far netted $18,398 from 219 donations.

“We created the GoFundMe account to raise the money specifically for transplant which is most dire,” said Cumberbatch. “As soon as we can confirm with a hospital, wherever the GoFundMe is at [as far as monies raised], we will be taking her.”

People wanting to assist can also make donations to the Lucaya branch of Commonwealth Bank, account number 7125308334, in the name of Agnes Cumberbatch.

“All assistance received will be to help with traveling, living arrangements and any medical expenses we may encounter along the way. The journey is expected to be long.”

The procedure requires a lengthy hospital stay.

While there is generally no limit to the number of blood transfusions a person can have, complications can sometimes arise with multiple transfusions, according to mayoclinic.org. And transfused red blood cells contain iron that can accumulate in the body and can damage vital organs if an iron overload isn’t treated. There are medications that can help rid the body of excess iron.

Also, over time, the body can develop antibodies to transfused blood cells, making them less effective at relieving symptoms. But the use of immunosuppressant medication makes this complication less likely.

A stem cell transplant (bone marrow transplant) to rebuild the bone marrow with stem cells from a donor may be the only successful treatment option for people with severe aplastic anemia. Stem cell transplant is generally the treatment of choice for people who are younger and have a matching donor – most often, a sibling.

“Really, it’s not a matter of if [Rayne] has to,” said Cumberbatch. “She is at risk for severe bleeding and infection. She has had to have a lot of platelet transfusions to keep her levels up, which, if they don’t do them, she can bleed around the brain and the lungs. It only lasts three to four days and she has to do it again. If she doesn’t have treatments or procedures, transfusions will stop working and she can bleed out and it will be fatal.”

Although not a cure for aplastic anemia, blood transfusions can control bleeding and relieve symptoms by providing blood cells that Rayne’s bone marrow isn’t producing.

It was two months ago that Cumberbatch noticed bruising/a rash on Rayne’s skin. She initially thought it was an allergic reaction to the new hair product she had used on her daughter. She reached out to their doctor who prescribed medication and the bruising/rash cleared up.

A few days later, she noticed the bruising/rash on Rayne’s skin again and brought it to her husband’s attention. A few days after that, she noticed increased bruises/rashes on her daughter. Something made her look into her daughter’s mouth where she said she saw blood bruises everywhere on Rayne’s tongue, cheeks, gums and lips. It was at that moment that Cumberbatch said she knew something was wrong. Every pediatrician she reached out to was closed for the day, but as her daughter wasn’t in distress, and was happy and smiling, she felt they could wait until the next day to take her to seek medical attention.

By the time she was preparing her daughter for bed that night in May, she noticed a golf-ball-sized mass protruding from Rayne’s abdomen and said she knew they had to immediately take the toddler to the emergency room.

“I was afraid. I was terrified, especially when they said things didn’t look good and they found something in her blood. When they said she had to be airlifted [from Grand Bahama to New Providence], I knew it was serious. I was trying to be brave and strong but, deep down inside, I was terrified.”

Rayne was airlifted to New Providence and has been hospitalized ever since.

The mom said her daughter has mostly discomfort, not necessarily pain.

Cumberbatch said she is praying for it to all work out.

“Sometimes, I feel numb … I don’t know what to feel some days.”

The mother said she finds herself relying on her toddler daughter’s strength.

“When we go [to visit her at the hospital], she’s excited to see us and smiling. If she can smile in the midst of her storm, we can smile as well. Every time she’s having a good day and is smiling and jovial, it makes it easier for us. She is still fighting for her life.”

Cumberbatch said some days are better than others for her.

“You have your moments …your days – and days when you just fall apart and have to pull it to together.”

And boy, does she have to pull it together, because as the family works to get their daughter the treatment she needs, they also have to contend with their son, Ryan, who is five and on the autism spectrum. He utters just a few words, but can’t string together a sentence.

“It’s a lot to deal with,” said Cumberbatch. “We are going through what we are going through with our autistic son and fighting to get the best for him and, literally, out of nowhere, my daughter is in a health crisis and fighting for her life.”

If a donor is found for Rayne, her diseased bone marrow will be first depleted with radiation or chemotherapy. Healthy stem cells from the donor are filtered from the blood. The healthy stem cells are injected intravenously into the bloodstream, where they migrate to the bone marrow cavities and begin creating new blood cells.

After transplant, drugs are given to help prevent rejection of the donated stem cells.

For people who can’t undergo a bone marrow transplant or those whose aplastic anemia is due to an autoimmune disorder, treatment can involve drugs that alter or suppress the immune system. Although effective, mayoclinic.org said the drugs further weaken the immune system and that it is possible for anemia to return after the drugs are stopped.