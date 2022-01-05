Final decision on GBPC rate change application pushed back

A final decision on Grand Bahama Power Company’s (GBPC) application for a rate change has been pushed back two weeks, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) advised yesterday.

The extension to a 45-day consultative period comes following a recent town hall meeting held last month.

In a statement, GBPA noted, “As a part of its due diligence and engagement with key stakeholders, including a virtual town hall meeting and ongoing discussions with GBPC, additional matters and revisions have been tabled which necessitate further deliberation.”

GBPA stated its regulatory committee is extending the review period for 14 days to January 14, when a final decision will be communicated.

GBPA received the power company’s tariff application on September 23 last year and had initially stated it would conduct a review and public consultation before a final decision is made no later than December 1.

The GBPC is seeking a base rate increase ranging from one percent to 7.5 percent for the majority of its

residential customers and a 7.5 percent to 8.9 increase for those that consume more than 800 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month. Commercial customers would see an across-the board increase of 4.4 percent.

GBPC has stated the increases proposed were based on a cost analysis to meet the company’s growing operating costs following Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to fund infrastructure projects.

There has not been a rate increase for the company since 2015.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey has said that the government is against an electricity rate increase, stating that Grand Bahama residents have suffered long enough.