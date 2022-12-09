Financial expert: Bahamas must respond to unjust FTX articles

The Bahamas and Bahamians have an obligation to respond to some of the vitriolic and unjust reputational attacks that the country is being bombarded with since cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed and went into the hands of provisional liquidators, Principal of Next Level Solutions Limited Hubert Edwards told Guardian Business yesterday.

Edwards, who is also the head of the Economic Development Committee of the Organization for Responsible Governance, was responding to a Washington Post analysis that amounted to a scathing analysis of The Bahamas in the wake of the FTX debacle.

The article’s author Stephen Mihm used the country’s past as a pirate retreat and its connection to blockade running to build his case.

Outside of The Bahamas, much of the criticism surrounding FTX has the accompaniment of lashes at The Bahamas as a regulator of the digital assets space. Participants in forums that have hosted former FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried said they believe the government and regulators were too close to FTX and its executives. But some have aimed much of their ire at the country in general.

“The attacks that are coming at the country are all expected. Anyone who makes a reasonable assessment of the FTX debacle should conclude that there is going to be relentless and ever increasing criticism,” said Edwards.

“With that in mind, those who are committed to protecting the reputation of the country should be prepared and ready to counter certain types of attacks.

“The normal mundane, uncoordinated speculations and innuendos directed at the government, regulators, the legal system and the country should be ignored where they are transparently lacking in substance.

“However, where there are instances as seen in the recent article by Mihm… we have to be prepared to counteract. To allow certain statements to go unchallenged by an authoritative international media would be a strategy which creates space for the views proffered to harden in the minds of the international and global community.”

Edwards said some people would likely disagree with his views, but he contended that local writers should respond to writers like Mihm with facts about the country and how far it has come from the days Mihm chose to draw comparisons to.

He explained that the country’s commitment to sound regulatory practices has strengthened so much that some types of businesses have been turned away.

“Over the years The Bahamas as emerged as one of the top regulated jurisdictions, even to its own disadvantage,” Edwards said.

“I believe therefore that there are compelling moral, economic and other reasons of national interest to push back. Should this not come from private sources, the government’s very capable communication apparatus should be levered in this regard.

“There should be no doubt that there is a lot at stake for the country as a result of the FTX development. Consequently, with such high stakes, the reasoning turns on whether we will cause the country’s reputation to be fatally harmed in the end, or if will we do what is necessary to move in the direction of the PM’s statement, ‘to emerged from this in an advantaged manner’.”

Edwards said while there are people who contend that the discussions around FTX should be carried out with caution, there is a “course of action to take” that is “sensible, intentionally and with a view of unequivocally countering the deceptive and dishonest framing” when the country is portrayed in the way it was done in the article published by the Washington Post.

“Ultimately, therefore, the way to go is that which serves the interest of the country, which protects the integrity of our institutions and which properly reflects where we are in 2022 as a country and not what is obtained from a review of eras of piracy, colonial, and early post-colonial times, all of which more aptly define persons who do not currently reflect the make up or outlook The Bahamas,” said Edwards.

“To stand by and do nothing would be a national dereliction of duty at all levels. We have to be smart, but certain things should not go unchallenged.”