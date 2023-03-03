Firms lament Bahamians don’t want family island jobs, says Bell

Labor shortages, along with the reluctance of Nassuvians to move to the Family Islands to work, has led the Department of Labour to consider issuing work permits to fill jobs on those islands, Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell said yesterday.

Bell, who made the remarks during an appearance on Morning Blend on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM, explained that he is currently in discussions with several business owners who have tried to hire local labor for projects on the Family Islands, and have had a hard time getting those laborers to complete their time with the projects.

He said those businesses, while having a hard time finding local laborers who would stay in the Family Islands for the life of their projects, are also being denied work permits to bring in labor to make up the shortfall.

“There is obviously a very, very significant labor shortage in the country,” said Bell.

“And I’ve said this on a number of occasions, where right now we have major developments going on throughout the Family Islands. A major challenge remains, a lot of Bahamians are Nassau-centric.

“We have major companies which have come to me and they’ve said, ‘look here, we are now doing a major project in a particular cay, on a particular island. We will provide food, shelter, everything for the individual and pay them a salary’.

“And we have had Bahamians take the opportunity. They go and… in two weeks they are back here in Nassau.

“So, the big developers, the Bahamian developers and investors, I’m with a set this morning when I leave. I have someone meeting me in my office under the very same predicament. They say, ‘minister, we have asked, we have advertised, we have hired this certain number of persons, we have hired Bahamians, they have all gone back to Nassau.’

“‘This is the number of persons we have applied for, we can’t get them. You have refused work permits for our company, we are about to close down. We’re about to collapse. We have invested so much on the ground, we now need to bring it to fruition. And we are here pleading with you to grant work permits. We have satisfied all of the requirements. So please help us.”

Bell said sometimes the problem is that some of the available labor does not have the adequate training or education to fill the role. He added that the government is hoping to solve this problem through the many programs available at the Bahamas Technical Vocational Institute and the National Training Agency.

“We’ve done Labor on the Blocks and now we’re at Labor in the Schools, as we are seeking to ensure that we equip our young people for these jobs,” he said.

“But on the Family Islands we simply cannot get the Bahamians to go and work on the Family Islands.”