First Bahamian rum to be distributed in UK placed in specialty high-end category

Bassett’s rum, produced by Bahamas Distilling Company in Freeport, Grand Bahama, is the first Bahamian rum to be distributed in the United Kingdom, according to a statement from The Bahamas’ UK mission.

The statement explained that the British High Commission in The Bahamas assisted Bassett’s in securing a distribution contract with Chelsea Vintners, “a prestigious British wine and spirits distributor”.

“The good news was secured at an event at 67 Pall Mall, an exclusive wine and spirits trade-only club in central London,” the statement said.

“The final negotiations were conducted and hosted by Steven Boon, the British High Commission’s wine and spirits advisor; and James Mead, director, Chelsea Vintners. Guests included representatives from the British Foreign Office, the Bahamian High Commission in London, and from the Royal Navy, whose association with rum is well documented.

“Everybody was in total agreement about what a significant day this was for all the Bahamas rum producers, and how proud everyone was to be involved.”

Deputy chairman of the Bahamas Trade Commission, Senator Barry Griffin, complimented Bassett’s “incredible accomplishment” as the first Bahamian rum exported to the UK.

“We know how good Bahamian rum is. Now the world will get a taste,” said Griffin. “I hope that other rum, spirits and beverage manufacturers will soon follow Bassett’s lead.”

The statement explains that Chelsea Vintners placed the rum in a specialty high-end category and will promote the spirit to high-end hotels like the Ritz, Savoy and other similar brands.

British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley said in the statement that a lot of work between Bahamian exporters and the Trade Commission went into Bassett’s eventual entry into the British market.

“This is fantastic news. We’ve been working so hard with Bahamian exporters and the Trade Commission to organize export seminars, trade meetings, promotion events, and professional mentoring, and now we have secured our first real world success,” said Hartley.

“Well done to the Bassett’s team, and thank you to Steven Boon – our wine and spirits advisor – and to the Bahamian High Commission in London for securing this success. I cant wait to serve Bassett’s in its spiritual home, in Freeport!”

The statement said the British High Commission has been helping several Bahamian rum producers to prepare to access the British market.

Co-founder and Chairman of Bahamas Distilling Company Alan Bassett said in the statement that his team is “excited and proud” to have Bassett’s rum in the British market representing The Bahamas.

“We hope that in some small way we have captured the essence of what makes these islands, the people and the culture so very special,” said Bassett.

A spokesperson for the Bahamas High Commission in London added: “Now we have a genuine Bahamian rum that we can celebrate in the UK, and the world can now enjoy a real Bahama Mama and Goombay Smash made with a Bahamian rum outside of The Bahamas.

“We’ve started discussions about having a Bassett’s rum party at the World Travel Market in London in November (the world’s most important travel show).”