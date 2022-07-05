First girls-only soccer camp scores big

Muhammed Ali once said, “Community service is the price you pay for living on Earth.”

This sums up the feelings and mission of Mary and Donnie Knowles, the long-time driving force behind women’s soccer in Grand Bahama.

The Knowles have been organizing and coaching girls’ soccer programs on Grand Bahama for the past 23 years, and changing the lives of many young women in the community.

Although both Hurricanes Matthew and Dorian did extensive damage to the YMCA soccer field, training continued on a spasmodic basis until COVID-19 came calling.

There was a six-month period of no soccer at all, then what can only be described as “COVID sessions training” started with the participants standing the required six feet apart.

With the end of restrictions on gatherings, the island’s soccer leagues are back in operation and Mary and Donnie got back to work organizing the first girls-only soccer camp.

Held at the Freeport YMCA from June 20 to 24, the camp attracted 64 girls, ages seven to 18, plus local and visiting coaches and guest speakers.

Opening the camp, Assistant Director of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Norris Bain, said, “I am very impressed by the excellent program that’s been arranged for this, the first girls-only camp, and by the standards of play and competition, a definite plus for the youth and for the island.”

Mary Knowles said, “According to the US Women’s Sports Foundation, by the age of 14, girls drop out of sports twice as often as boys for various reasons such as social stigma, lack of access, costs and lack of positive role models.

“As an organization, we have addressed the factors that hinder female participation in sports by providing access to a quality soccer program and ensuring that positive role models inspire the young girls.

“We have a motto that there is a place for every girl to play regardless of size, speed, skill, fitness level or experience.”

Coaching for all five age divisions started at 9 a.m. and finished at 3 p.m.

During the lunch breaks, there were educational and inspirational talks from three student-doctors from the West Atlantic Medical School and former local soccer player, Kerell Pinder.

Assistant Dean of Western Atlantic University School of Medicine Dr. Shannon Evans and her husband also arranged for two college coaches, Jeff Parker and Jaycqui Gnassi from the Stevens Institute of Technology, to visit and coach.

“The soccer camp was really fun,” said Krisitna Simmons a 12-year-old from Grand Bahama.

“We had different focuses on each day of the week; dribbling, receiving, shooting, passing and then soccer Olympics on the last day. After lunch, we would play a proper game – and we were split into three groups and we would have the rotations throughout the games.”

Making the camp a reality was a team effort, noted Mary Knowles, who highlighted some of the many sponsors like the YMCA, which donated the use of its facilities.

Assistance also came from Cross Town Supermarket, Sawyer’s Fresh Market, Pelican Bay, Nesbitt Rentals as well as many more smaller companies and individual sponsors.

While this was the first girls-only soccer camp, Mary and Donnie Knowles also run weekly programs that have helped to power some of The Bahamas’ top female athletes.

Basketball super star Jonquel Jones started playing soccer when she was 13 and Olympic swimmer Joanna Evans when she was nine.

The well-known and talented Simms girls also started their careers in sport with the Knowles. Gabrielle Simms is now at the University of Missouri on a full basketball scholarship playing for the Kansas City Roos.

Many former players have become coaches, training and teaching on Saturday mornings and evenings during the week and helping to coach the YMCA League teams.

“I love the sport and it’s a wonderful feeling assisting and watching the girls progress from complete beginners, building their skills and confidence and helping them achieve their goals,” said recent Lucayan International School graduate, Giselle Laing.

Celine Johnson, a former player and volunteer summer coach, said, “Being a coach means giving back to the same soccer community that made such a significant impact on my life.

“Witnessing them improve while they also have fun gives me a feeling of satisfaction since I know that I have made a difference in their lives and I am positively impacting their future.

“Being a soccer coach is more than just teaching the game; it means giving reassurance and encouragement, showing that I am the person who believes in them even if they don’t believe in themselves.”

The Knowles hope the success of the camp is just the start.

“We are delighted with this initial camp and intend to make the Grand Bahama Soccer Club Girls Camp an annual event,” Mary Knowles said.

“We are also in the process of tying in with other interested parties to extend the program to the east and west ends of Grand Bahama.”