First IHOP in the English-speaking Caribbean opens at Mall at Marathon

Pancake enthusiasts spent the entire night camping outside of IHOP’s newest and first location in The Bahamas and the English-speaking Caribbean.

The ribbon was officially cut to open the breakfast diner at its Mall at Marathon location, as more than 100 people waited in line for a chance to be the recipient of free pancakes for one year.

There was a call to manage the traffic flow into the restaurant because of the volume of people who came out for the opening.

A large crowd outside IHOP yesterday.

One customer, who wished to remain anonymous, said he woke up at 4:30 a.m. to be to the IHOP at 5 a.m. and met a line already in formation.

“I met like 84 people here,” he said. “I was 85.”

Principal of IHOP Bahamas Burton Rodgers said he envisioned the development of an IHOP in The Bahamas 15 years ago, and he has now seen that dream come to fruition.

“On behalf of the entire Caribbean Dining team, I’d like thank you for being here to celebrate the opening of our first of many IHOP locations to come to The Bahamas and indeed to the English-speaking Caribbean,” said Rodgers.



Talyia Glinton, nine years old, enjoys pancakes and a strawberry milkshake during the grand opening of IHOP in at The Mall at Marathon yesterday.

“About 15 years ago, I was sitting in an IHOP with my friends, Robert Carron and Adam Darville. I said to them, ‘I’m going to bring an IHOP franchise to The Bahamas’. Today, April 4th, 2023, that statement became a reality.

“This location will be Caribbean Dining’s IHOP headquarters for the entire English-Speaking Caribbean, and it’s our goal to employ hundreds of Bahamians and invest millions into the economy of The Bahamas.

“Today we are so excited to introduce you to all IHOP has to offer and are ready to start serving smiles all day long.”

Rodgers said that IHOP Bahamas could eventually hire up to 600 people from the initial 200 who will open the store.

Rodgers said a second IHOP location for New Providence is already in the works.

Regional Vice President, International Operations at Dine Brands Global William Urrego (left), and Caribbean Dining Ltd. CEO Burton Rodgers, during the grand opening of IHOP yesterday.

Yesterday he thanked IHOP’s parent company Dine Brands for having the faith in him to bring the brand to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

“While there are so many people I’d like to recognize for their contributions to this process, I’d like to personally thank the entire Dine Brand team that made this possible,” Rodgers said.

“To our IHOP Bahamas and Caribbean Dining crew, I am incredibly grateful for the work you’ve done to ensure we’re ready to serve our guests a memorable experience.”

Judith Hunt and her granddaughter Renahja Rolle, nine years old, during the grand opening of IHOP yesterday.

He added: “Our team is looking forward to growing with the local community and getting to know all the guests and families that walk through our doors.’’

Dine Brands representative William Urrego said he looks forward to the opening of many more IHOP locations and working with the Bahamian team.