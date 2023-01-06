First IHOP to open in Feb., second already in the works

The Bahamas’ first International House of Pancakes, better known as IHOP, will open next month at The Mall at Marathon, with a second location already in the works, the franchise holder told Guardian Business yesterday, adding that the stores will employ close to 200 Bahamians.

One of the restaurant’s executives, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to avoid a bombardment of inquiries, explained that construction is ongoing for both locations, with the first to open in early February.

The executive explained that some hiccups have been experienced during construction, due to continuing global supply chain issues.

“The biggest impediment is obviously supply chain,” he said. “Shipping stuff has been a massive challenge.”

He added that the increasing cost of construction material, labor, and almost everything else has also been a major hurdle for the new restaurant.

However, IHOP, a US-based, all-day breakfast joint Bahamians are often jokingly said to not be able to do without on a trip to the US, will open at the location that formerly housed another US-based franchise, Outback Steakhouse.

“It’s an extremely popular brand with Bahamians,” said the franchise holder. “It will be open 24 hours.”

He explained that the country’s 24-hour working population deserves a 24-hour restaurant and contends that there are thousands of hotel workers who will benefit from the restaurant being open round the clock. “It’s needed,” he said.

While IHOP is not your typical take-out or delivery restaurant, the executive said the restaurant will likely offer those options, as the COVID-19 pandemic strengthened the take-out and delivery culture. Food delivery app Kraven grew exponentially during the pandemic and other similar companies found a growing niche.

“Because of the change of the times, we probably will do takeout,” the executive said.

“There’s Kraven. We’d love to do business with them. We’ll make it available to any local who wants to do business.”

He said there will also be “elements of a take-out”.

While the second location is in the works, he could not yet give an opening date.

The Department of Labor will be holding a job fair this month to fill the almost 200 positions needed for the 24-hour restaurants.