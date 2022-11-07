First phase of $10 million The Winn development in GB complete

The first phase of the $10 million reconstruction of the former Winn Dixie food store in Freeport, Grand Bahama is complete and set to house the new Solomon’s grocery store in the coming months.

The developers, Milo B. Butler & Sons Investment Company Ltd., held a renaming ceremony for the 32,000-square-foot facility which will now be called The Winn.

The first phase, according to Interim Chairman and Managing Director of Milo Butler Investments Damian Butler, saw a $3.9 million injection and work took approximately 10 months to complete.

“Today, we are pleased to

celebrate this milestone with our partners here in Grand Bahama. As a company, we have always had strong ties to the community and this project, in particular, shows our commitment to being part of the resurgence of Downtown Freeport,” he said.

“There have been many challenges faced along the way. Construction delays due to the pandemic along with global supply chain issues impacted our project timelines. Despite all of this, our team was able to deliver. As we move into the next phase, we are encouraged by the resilience of the community and hope that our investment serves as a catalyst for others to see the potential that exists in Grand Bahama.”

In addition to the new Solomon’s grocery store, which will take up 20,000 square feet of the space, the facility will house government offices.

Also in attendance at last week’s renaming ceremony was Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, who said the newly renovated facility signaled the long-awaited revitalization of Downtown Freeport.

“My heart is filled with joy for the downtown businesses, and the businesses operating in the surrounding areas, who have remained hopeful, steered the course with determination and fought to keep their doors open in anticipation of what is about to come, despite the tough economic challenges Grand Bahama has endured over the years,” she said.

Developers hope to complete phase two of the project over the next year and a half, which comprises the renovation of the Grand Union building.