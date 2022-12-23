First quarter tourism numbers 11% ahead of Q1 in record 2019

The country’s tourism arrival numbers for the first quarter of 2023 are 11 percent ahead of where they were during 2019, a record year for tourist arrivals, Acting Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Latia Duncombe said yesterday.

Duncombe, who spoke to reporters before participating in a walkabout of Downtown Nassau, explained that the upcoming winter season will be the most important season that the country has seen, as the arrival numbers are “phenomenal”.

“When we look at our numbers compared to 2019 we’re seeing growth, growth in a magnificent way,” said Duncombe.

“We’re seeing the rebound, the recovery; we’re seeing the return of Junkanoo, our culture, our heritage, our history, and more importantly our visitors are coming to enjoy our shores.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper, who also participated in the walkabout and spoke to the media, said the first six months are collectively also trending ahead of 2019.

They both contended that the shortened booking windows that remain prevalent will only make those numbers even more impressive.

“We will see additional last-minute bookings, so we expect this number to increase above and beyond the 11 percent that we’re now seeing in the next three months,” said Cooper.

“We’ve implemented many strategies, this isn’t happening by chance.

“We’ve done many marketing and promotional missions. As you saw, we continue to work with all of the BTOs (Bahamas tourism offices) in all of the countries we have a presence.”

Duncombe said the mission trips that began in the second half of this year have been successful and will continue next year with trips to Latin America, the Middle East, Los Angeles and Europe.

The missions have so far been to areas on the US East Coast and Canada.

“The missions have shown the world that The Bahamas is open for business,” Duncombe said.

“Obviously with COVID, most countries had a period where there was a lull and it was important for us to share and showcase everything that The Bahamas has to offer.

“We’re not back partially or partially open, but we’re open in every way, shape or form.”