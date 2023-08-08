Fishing Hole Road Causeway reopens after six months

Fishing Hole Road Causeway, the main link between the western end of Grand Bahama and Freeport, reopened early Thursday morning, much to the satisfaction of motorists.

“It is such a delight to be using the bridge again,” said John Basden of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock.

“It is smooth and it is properly marked. I just want to thank all the people that made this happen, including our Chief Councilor for West Grand Bahama, (George) Jimmy Smith.

“I think if he hadn’t opened up the bridge, and then the authorities having to close it again, this would have taken a longer time. So, I am grateful that someone spoke up and the officials moved to get it done.

Public service driver Ernest Williams said after having the expense of replacing tires on his bus, as a result of using the alternative lower road before it was properly paved, he is pleased that the causeway is finally open.

“That was a lot to deal with,” Williams said.

“When they first closed the road back in December last year, we had to use the side (lower) road and it was bad, but I am thankful today that the bridge is open.”

Ministry of Works and Utilities officials released a statement on August 2 announcing that the causeway would reopen the next day at 7 a.m.

“The Fishing Hole Road Bridge provides a crucial link between West and East Grand Bahama Island,” the statement read.

“The contractor responsible for the construction, Bahamas Hot Mix, has completed the necessary construction work successfully. Additionally, technical representative from both the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the ministry have inspected the completed construction works, ensuring the quality and safety.”

The ministry further advised motorists to “uphold attentiveness to traffic signs and road markings while also adhering to prescribed speed limits”.

In December 2022, following several “slip-and-slide” accidents on a section of the bridge, GBPA and Ministry of Works officials closed the causeway for assessment and resurfacing.

At that time, a two-month time frame for the work to be completed was announced.

However, in February 2023, with no work started on the bridge and public outcry about the condition of the lower alternate road, Smith removed the barricades shutting off access to the causeway, but it was closed less than 48 hours later while the lower road was repaved.

Now, six months later, the causeway is back in use.

“It was a long wait, but worth it,” said Hanna Hill resident Patrice Rolle.

“I was praying that the bridge would open before we [had] really bad weather and the lower road is flooded. This is good news.”