Five decades of economic growth

Tourism has largely been the impetus for economic growth in The Bahamas since the country became an independent nation.

And the main source of that tourism has come from this country’s closest neighbor, the United States (US).

It is said that if the US catches a cold, The Bahamas sneezes.

That analogy can steer the understanding of economic growth of this nation over the last five decades with several peaks and valleys in the GDP growth chart that corresponds to global changes, especially those connected to the US.

Just after independence, The Bahamas experienced a significant GDP decline of 16.7 percent, according to World Bank data.

As America came out of the Vietnam War in 1975, The Bahamas’ GDP increased, with 5.9 percent growth recorded in 1976.

The ‘70s were marked by a period of quick growth, with the country’s GDP in 1979 growing by 26.1 percent. It experienced five percent growth the year before, the World Bank Data revealed.

In the ‘80s, when the war between Iran and Iraq began, there was a decline in economic growth in The Bahamas.

But, the ‘80s, too, were marked by growth all the way into 1989.

The World Bank timeline shows The Bahamas’ GDP declined by -1.6 percent in 1990, the beginning of the Gulf War.

And in 1991, that trend continued with a GDP decline of -4.18 percent.

With the Gulf War ending rather swiftly, the country began to enter a period of growth, peaking at 6.8 percent in 1997.

The ‘90s marked a renaissance period in Bahamian tourism with the start of the mega resort Atlantis beginning to take shape in 1994.

The country’s GDP was relatively flat between 1995 and 1996.

The year 1996 marked the opening of the Royal Towers, bringing 1,200 rooms on the market for The Bahamas.

The expansion of Atlantis cost $800 million.

Prime Minister at the time, Hubert Ingraham, recalls in his book, “Hubert A. Ingraham In His Own Words”, in a speech on job creation, “The performance in the hotel sector gives us every confidence that jobs created in the hotel sector are secure and sustainable.

“Average occupancy rates at Atlantis and in Cable Beach are up, average room rates have jumped and revenue has also increased.

“Indeed, hotels which gained occupancy levels last year while Sun was under construction have held onto and increased occupancy levels during 1995, even as Atlantis continues to perform strongly.”

In its 1999 Staff Report for the Article IV Consultation on The Bahamas, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrote: “Government officials indicated that the economic benefits of the large investments in the tourism sector in recent years were now becoming fully manifested.

“Tourism demand for the new and refurbished hotel properties (Atlantis) was very high, and the largest resorts were reporting near-full occupancy in the post-April period that in the past had been regarded as the low season.

“Based on these indicators and on arrivals through end-March, it was estimated that the growth rate of stopover tourists could reach eight to 10 percent for 1999 as a whole.

“Beyond 1999, with the global demand for travel and other leisure services projected to grow about six to seven percent per year, a moderate expansion in the US economy, improved air access and ample hotel capacity, it was expected that the annual rate of growth of real tourism expenditure could be maintained at about four to five percent over the medium term.”

The IMF noted that employment and social indicators also improved between 1995 and 1999.

The Bahamas stared down Y2K with a GDP growth of 12.2 percent in 1999.

From the early 2000s, GDP growth in The Bahamas remained relatively flat, peaking at 3.4 percent in 2005 as the world came out of the September 11 crisis, new travel policies, and the start of a prolonged war in Afghanistan.

In 2017, GDP growth was three percent again as it entered into better prospects for tourism following the opening of Baha Mar, which added more than 2,000 rooms to the country’s inventory.

That GDP success was marred in 2019 when Hurricane Dorian struck Abaco and Grand Bahama, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Now, though, the country has seen double-digit growth coming out of the pandemic with stopover tourist levels on the rise and cruise visitor numbers hitting record levels thanks to the expansion of Nassau Cruise Port.

However, scholars and economists are convinced that the real kick The Bahamas needs is diversity in the economy.

Diversification

Financial services emerged as a second goose in The Bahamas. But that bird was a silvery tint and the eggs in that basket have been poached, nicked and, in some cases, consumed.

The alphabet soup of financial watchdogs across the globe have ensured that small financial jurisdictions like The Bahamas never again find the success they once enjoyed in financial services.

The Bahamas has become an envy of the region in terms of tourism, and many banks and other international companies have found a long-term home in a friendly, tax-neutral jurisdiction.

Things are now topsy-turvy for those banks and companies, but things are only getting better in the world of travel.

Flights are getting quicker. Hotels are getting smarter and chock-full of better amenities.

Private islands with ultra-exclusive resorts are becoming even more popular in The Bahamas.

But the tourism industry is by and large owned by foreigners in The Bahamas. Even if Bahamians have more boutique spots and short-term rentals than foreigners, the foreign owner in the industry takes home exponentially more from the market than does the Bahamian.

And the home that money is taken to is not necessarily in The Bahamas.

This is also true for commercial banks that are largely Canadian owned.

The economy has grown, despite the deficit in participation by Bahamians in large-scale tourism projects.

The calls for diversification of the Bahamian economy are calls for greater Bahamian participation in the economic growth of the country.

Parts of the Bahamian economy that are meant solely for Bahamians have been taken over by foreigners who have used Bahamians as fronts for their operations – leaving the Bahamian still second best and repatriating earned funds to other countries.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said the country continues to grapple with the idea of diversification.

“So, I think for 50 years we’ve developed. All Bahamians, I’m sure we’d like to see a diversification into things like agriculture, more extraction on the marine side in terms of [a] more developed fisheries industry, manufacturing, and even services,” Halkitis said.

“And so, going forward, I think that is looking to concentrate on educating Bahamians about opportunities. For example, in the area of trade – when you talk about trade, sometimes you’re afraid that we’re overwhelmed by imports. But there’s also opportunities for exports.

“I think, over the next 50 years and beyond, opportunity really will be in the Family Islands. And I think very, very important as well, this whole issue of localization, my word … some people call it friend-shoring or near-shoring, meaning the opportunities for us as a country, this location between North and South America, when countries now interested in cutting the length of supply lines, we are a perfect position for a logistical center.

“And then, even within our islands as opportunities for people in small-scale agriculture, small-scale crafts, etc., to develop their business coming out of the COVID-19.”

Economists and many Bahamian people agree that the growth of the economy and society can be better led by growing Bahamian ownership in the high-earning tourism sector.

Noted but controversial Caribbean economist Marla Dukharan said this year that the diversification of the Bahamian economy and the tourism product has to be led by local entrepreneurs who not only grow the tourism sector but also grow other industries, including food.

According to Dukharan, the education system must also catch up with the changing world in order to give future Bahamians the best chance to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

“I think the government is the wrong entity to decide which sectors the economy should diversify into,” she said. “That’s the job of entrepreneurs.”

She said there is not enough data to show that The Bahamas’ “over-dependence on tourism” is doing the country any good, explaining that despite the growth in tourism over the years, there have not been improvements in human development, inequality or corruption.

Dukharan, during a presentation at RF Economic Outlook, said while her opinion on tourism is wildly unpopular, this country does not have the data to show what the impact of tourism has been on socioeconomic development.

“It’s just my guess,” she said. “Human development is deteriorating. Inequality is worsening. Corruption is not improving, and institutional strengthening is not happening.”

In its current form, economic growth in The Bahamas is not dynamic and that is possibly because it has not been wholly beneficial for the average Bahamian in terms of ownership, nor in terms of the domiciling of billions of foreign currency from the tourism sector.