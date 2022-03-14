Five men killed in weekend shootings

Five men were murdered in separate incidents on New Providence over the weekend, according to police.

The latest incidents, a double murder, happened on Thompson Lane yesterday, police said.

Superintendent Audley Peters said police responded to reports of gunshots in the area shortly after 6 p.m.

He said two men were standing near a residence in the area when a dark-colored sedan drove near them. A gunman exited the sedan and shot at the men.

Peters said one of the men died at the scene and the other died in hospital.

It was the second murder to happen on Thompson Lane in 24 hours.

On Saturday night, just before 10 p.m., police received reports of a shooting on Cordeaux Avenue.

Officers who responded to the incident found a man with gunshot wounds inside a gray vehicle parked on the southern side of Cordeaux Avenue, west of Market Street.

Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police said initial investigations indicated that the victim was ambushed after arriving at his home.

Two vehicles pulled up behind him and men with guns exited them, approached the victim and shot him multiple times about his body.

The suspects fled the scene.

Peters said the victim appeared to be in his early 50s.

He said police were looking into the possibility that the murder might have been connected to either of the other two murders that took place over the weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, after 2 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Thompson Lane, off East Street.

Officers responding to the incident found a man with gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical services pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to police, a group of men had been outside a home playing a game when an SUV pulled up and two men shot at the group.

The victim had been among the group.

At the scene of the murder, Peters said police were following “promising” leads.

He called on Bahamians to take crime in their communities seriously and do what they can to help police, noting that there had been children on the scene of this shooting.

“We are asking people to say something,” Peters said.

“This could have gone worse. Four [children] under the age of 10 could have also been injured in this incident.”

On Friday, after 5 p.m., police said they received reports of a shooting on Eighth Street in Coconut Grove.

Upon their arrival on the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds in a white SUV that was still running.

Emergency medical services declared one of the men dead on the scene. The other was taken to the hospital.

Police said the victims had been outside of a home when they were approached by a small Japanese vehicle.

Two men exited the vehicle and shot at the victims.

Peters said both victims appeared to be in their early 30s and were not related to each other, but were friends.

Yesterday, Peters said nobody was in custody yet in connection with any of the incidents.

There have been eight murders in The Bahamas in the past week, between March 6 and March 13.