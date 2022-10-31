Five men stabbed in separate incidents

Police said five men were stabbed over the weekend in separate incidents.

The first incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police said a 26-year-old man was walking on East Street when he was approached by a group of men who “ganged him” and stabbed him. He was taken to hospital and was last listed in serious condition.

The second incident happened after midnight on Sunday, police said.

Three men were leaving an event in the area of Bahamas Games Blvd. when they were attacked by another group of men who stabbed them multiple times before fleeing the area. The victims were taken to hospital where, at last report, two of them were listed in serious condition.

The third incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said a 39-year-old man was in Nassau Village when he was stabbed in his back by another man. He was taken to hospital and was last listed in critical condition.