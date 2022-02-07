Five more COVID deaths reported over the weekend

Five COVID-related deaths and 93 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

The deaths included two women and two men from Grand Bahama, as well as one man from New Providence.

They ranged in age from 56 to 81 years old and they all died between January 23 and January 27.

The deaths raised the toll in The Bahamas since the start of the pandemic to 753. Another 166 people were confirmed to have died with COVID, but not because of it, while 46 deaths were still under investigation as of the latest update.

Of the new cases, 62 were on New Providence, 18 on Grand Bahama, seven on Eleuthera, two on Abaco, two in the Berry Islands and two on Exuma.

Thirty-five cases were recorded on Thursday, 45 on Friday and 13 on Saturday.

In the past week of updates, from January 30 to February 5, 261 COVID cases have been recorded in The Bahamas, continuing the trend of declining case numbers.

COVID case counts have been on a downward trend since mid-January. The weekly case count peaked on January 10, with 3,208 cases in the previous week.

Positivity rates have been consistently lower, with no rates over 10 percent so far this month.

With 233 tests conducted, the rate on Saturday was 5.6 percent.

Though still higher than the maximum of five percent recommended by the World Health Organization, the rates have been significantly lower than in early January, when they regularly topped 35 percent.

As of Saturday, 69 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of them, 40 were in Princess Margaret Hospital, 11 in Doctors Hospital and 18 in Grand Bahama Health Services.

Three people were in intensive care.

The hospitalization numbers have been on the decline for several weeks now. There were 6,701 active COVID cases in The Bahamas as of Saturday.