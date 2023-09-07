Letters

Fix the Bail Act 

Dear Editor,

Today, I wish to call on members of Parliament to fix the Bail Act. If our constitution must be amended, then so be It.

It is now clear that some persons have lost their rights to be a part of civilized humans and anyone who is accused and charged with more than one murder must be permanently removed from society.

Criminals today seem incorrigible and impervious to the best the church offers. They are not afraid of the courts and jail or the weekly pronouncements of the minister of national security.

Members of Parliament must be more creative in addressing the nation’s crime problems.


– Bishop Simeon Hall

