Flamingos golf club celebrates Women’s Golf Day

The Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242 celebrated Women’s Golf Day this month, hailing the women who are blazing trails in the sport, and encouraging new members to join.

Women’s Golf Day is more than just one day, it’s a week-long celebration that takes place around the world, highlighting women and girls playing golf and learning skills that last a lifetime. This year’s week was commemorated from May 30 to June 6.

Flamingos President Agatha Mona-Delancy rallied club members to celebrate one another and to never forget the path laid in a sport that will ultimately grow with women’s participation in the future.

“For this year, Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242 decided that a most fitting way to honor some of the movers and shapers of women’s golf in The Bahamas was to present them to those of us who are a part or desirous of becoming a part of this community of golfers,” Delancy said.

The list includes more than 40 women on New Providence, and seven Grand Bahama women, all who have made significant contributions to women’s golf in The Bahamas.

Among those recognized were Georgette Rolle-Harris, founder of Fourteen Clubs, Inc., which includes about 100 skilled tournament golfers as well as some 800 juniors from public schools.

Other women who were highlighted for Women’s Golf Day include National Amateur Championship Golfers Raquel Riley, Ingrid Black, and Alena Hutchinson.

National Team members and golf administrators were also highlighted, including Paula Newchurch-Cooper, Giselle Pyfrom, Jamecia Duncombe, Jackie Longley, Pauline Curry, Gina Rolle-Rodriguez, Jenna Bayles, Inecia Rolle, Anja Charles, Sharon Cleare, Ann-Marie Hepburn, Janet Pyfrom, Dr. Patti Symonette, Stephanie Carey, Vanria Munnings, Ethelyn Davis, Danielle Robinson, D’Andrielle Robinson, Michelean Poitier, Donnett Bain, Paula Von Hamm, Fran Dillett, Maria Campbell, Sheila Taylor, and Beryl Higgs.

Posthumously, Muriel Eneas, Eloise Lochkart-Pinder, Gerry Smith, Yvonne Shaw, and Bettye Stubbs were recognized.

Delancy was also lauded for her immeasurable contributions to the sport of golf in The Bahamas. Sixteen years ago, she was elected as president of the Bahamas Golf Federation. It marked the first time in history that this position was held by a female. With her leadership and guidance, the federation grew by leaps and bounds, and more women were inspired to take up the sport of golf.

Newchurch-Cooper was celebrated as a repeat outstanding member of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships (CAGC) George Teale Cup Team. Her phenomenal performances earned her the distinction as one of the best women competitors of the game. She accomplished the feat of being the only female player to make a hole-in-one on a par four hole on the former Cable Beach Golf Course.

The Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242 has plans in the works to help increase the amount of golf players in the country, rally support for young golfers, and advance the sport nationally.