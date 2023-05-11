Funeral Service for the late Florence Barbara Jean Albury aged 87 of Howard Street Chippingham, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 12th May, 2023 at St. Mary The Virgin Anglican Church, Virginia Street. Officiating will be Reverend Father Colin Humes assisted by Reverend Father Neil Nairn. Interment will follow in the Western Cemetery, Augusta Street.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her Husband: of 68 years, Neville Arlington Albury; Children: Nevillene (Leon) Evans, Claudette (Kenneth) Bethell, Cherisse (Charles “Fuzzy”) Moss, Carol Albury, Gilroy (Yvette) Albury; Grand Children: Hailey (Yocasta), Joshua (Theda) Evans, Keesha Bethell, Aisha (Silbert) Clarke, Charles “Chico”, Aaron Moss, Bjorn Gibson, NaKeisha Burrows, Gilroy (Melissa) Albury Jr., Ashley Albury, Maya (Deshawn) Fernander; Great Grand Children: Joshua Jayce Tyler Evans, Sanna, Sai Clarke, Breahan Outten, Kharis, Kharina Lloyd, Solei, Lael, Shilo Albury, Zayden Fernander; Sisters: Eleanor Butler, Beatrice Albury (Martinsville Virginia,) Carolyn Hughes (Savanah, Georgia); Brothers: Leslie (deceased) Rudy, Patrick (Freeport,) Percival Albury; Nieces: Camille Munroe, June Wilson, Elaine Poitier Ardette Gartner, Leslie, Sonia, Dressler, Pricilla, Narissa, Tasha Albury, Janice Taylor, Sandy Wilson; Nephews: Orlando, Wayne, Dencil, Bertanio, Albury, Patrick Rahming, Bernard “Porky” Arnold, Philip, Edmund Dorsett, Aaron Hughes (USA,) Antonio Albury (USA.); Family and Friends but not limited to: Arlene & Silbert Ferguson & Family, Garth & Christine Nash & Family, The Wilmott Family (Fox Hill), Patricia Davis & Family, Helen Ingraham & Family, The Family of The Late Roland Maura, Kiki Albury & Family, The Family of the late Marcus & Jane Bethel, Minster Alfred Sears & Family, Paula Williams & Family, Dr. Ada Thompson & Family, Joyce Bain & Family, Jane Adderley & Family, Marina McCartney & Family, Patricia Babbs & Family, Lydia Isaacs & Family, The Lightbourne Family (Chippingham), Iris Knowles & Family, The Family of the late Dorothy Nairn (Chippingham), Mary Stovel & Family, The late Flora Hanna & Family, Melony Thompson & Family, The Family of the late Agnes Albury, Edsil Strachan & Family, Godfrey Strachan & Family, Sylvia Sands & Family (Miami Fla.), The Plummers (Delray Beach Fla.), Anna Marie Ferguson (Ohio), Della Craig (Delray Beach Fla.), Mohammad & Josephine Almanla, Clara Roach McPhee & Family, Ike McKenzie & Family, Cedric Smith & Family (Exuma), Carol Creary & Family, Idris Reid & Family, Mary Davis & Family, Kent Reid & Family, Dorothy Hanna & Family, The Evans Family, The Bethells, The Moss Family, Maurice & Hester Clarke Family, Lucy Sturrup & Family, Bradley & Donita Ferguson & Family, The Basden Family, Holly & Nanette Bain & Family, William & Delores Morris, Trixie Huyler & Family, Phil Antonio & Family, David Taylor & Family, Edward Williams & Family, Patrick Hanlan & Family, Clara Gibson & family, Helen Smith & Family, Marguerite Jackson & Family, Grace Wallace & Family, Eloise Fernander, Karan Bethel, Faye, Jessie, & Craig Clarke & Family, The McKenzies, The Isaacs, The Currys, The Rahmings, Bernard Hanna & Family, The Lightbournes, The Adderleys (Dorchester St.), Donna, Keva & Winifred Roberts, The Clarke Family, The Cunningham Lane Family, The Virgills (West St.), The Family of the late Randolph & Constance Peterson, The Family of the late Marguerite Dahl, The Family of the late Marcella Brazile, The Family of the late Joyce Bastian & Family, The Family of the late Grace Archer, The Family of the late Stephanie Francis, The Family of the late Patsy Nichols, The Family of the late Barbara Thurston & Family, The Family of the late Florence Gray, The Family of the late Errol & Loletta Jackson & Family, Sylvia Gibson & Family (Florida), Charlene & John Neely & Family, Norris & Linda Arnett, Shelia Wilson & Family, Samuel Hunter & Family (Exuma), Chris Newbold & Family (Freeport), Clara Morgan & Family, Dianne Dean-Ferguson & Family, Shelia Moss & Family, The Family of the late Thelma Sands, The Family of the late Yvonne Higgs, Magistrate Charlton Smith & Family, Diocesan Bishop – The Rt. Rev’d Laish Z. Boyd, Sr. & Family, Assistant Bishop – The Rt. Rev’d Gilbert Thompson & Family, Father Neil Nairn & Family, Rev. T.G. Morrison & Family, Father Joseph & Mary Mycklewhyte & Family, Canon Crosley & Janet Walkine & Family, Archdeacon James & Rev. Angela Palacious & Family, Rev. Dr. James & Bernadette Moultrie & Family, Rev. Deangelo Bowe & Family, Father Peter Scott, Canon Delano & Agatha Archer & Family, Rev’d Canon Atma & Mrs. Budhu & Family, The BEC Family, The Chippingham Family, Holy Spirit Church (Chippingham), St. Mary The Virgin Church (Virginia St.), Zion Baptist Family (East & Shirley St.), The Anglican Church of The Epiphany, NIB Legal Dept., Lakeisha Walker NIB (Freeport) Scotiabank Cable Beach, Whiteleaf Law Chambers Family, Scholar Prep Day School, Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association, Mr. & Mrs. Carl Glinton & Family, Carolyn Strachan & Family, Ethel Butler & Family, Nellie Walkes, Mr. & Mrs. Brent Ferguson & Family, Dellareese Rolle Wright & Family, Latina Cooper, Branford Chase & Family, Jenny Demeritte & Family, Dave Cartwright & Family, Patty Sherman & Family, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Sears & Family, Dewitt & Pinky Hanna & Family, Catherine Musgrove & Family, Sheria Paul, Desiree McCartney & Family, Wendy Butler-Fields & Family, Sylvia Bonaby & Family; Special Thanks to: Dr. Indira Grimes, Dr. Theodore Ferguson, Nurses & Staff at Princess Margaret Hospital, Private Surgical Ward; Caregivers: Josephine Evans, Margaret Simmons, Janelle Brunett & Maureen Thompson; and a host of other relatives & friends too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday 11th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday 12th May, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.