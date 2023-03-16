Home-going Service and Celebration for the life of the late Florence Delroy McDonald, affectionately called “Flo” age 66 years, a resident of Williams Street, Nassau Village and formerly of Orange Creek, Cat Island, who died on Thursday 23rd February 2023, will be held on Saturday 18th March 2023 at 1:00p.m., at The New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Independence Drive. Officiating will be Rev. Tyrone Laing, assisted by Rev. Cecil Higgs, Rev. Derek Munroe, Min. Glenroy Bodie, Min. Brenda Deleveaux and Dec. Timothy Bailey. Interment will follow in Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish her memories are: Her children: Herbert, Deniro of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and Donovan; Adopted children: Estena (Addison) Saunders and Terrell Lockhart; Grandchildren: Drameco and Dramarco Major and Mason Ingraham of Deerfield Beach, Florida; Brothers: Cecil (Vern) and Leacher (Carol) Newbold and Reuben (Linda) McDonald; Sisters: Rudimae McDonald, Irene Ramsey, Thelma (Charles) Stubbs, Ceasarina (Cyril) Culmer, Alice (Adrian) Bannister and Margaret McDonald; Aunts: Merlese Miller and Ellen Newbold; Numerous Nieces including: Meglyn and Orelia Outten, Camille Lockhart, Monique Bain, Tamara Salabie, Monique Deal, Shantell Strapp, Scholastica and Clarinda Ramsey, Portia Ebrahim, Nicole Adderley, Marissa, Jamia, Tameka, Diandra, Tedra, Nadia, Tera, Michaela, Shatiqua, and Deandra Newbold, Djena Newman, Nicole Newman, Leanda Colebrook, Tiska Armaly, Michelle McKenzie, The Hon. Lisa Rahming, Phyllis and Sherene Stubbs, Chinnici, Jennifer, Alma, Cheryl and Deondra McDonald, Niki Burrows, Denise Humes, Tesfa Taylor and Deondra Brennen; Numerous Nephews including: Ethan Bain, Colin, Cogan, Dominick, Cecil II, Romeo, Jamal, Meoshe, Jarard, Mechach, Tat’eand Joetiko Newbold, Manni Taylor, Glenford Munroe, Desmond, Arnald, Mauriko, Lynden, Julian and Kevin McDonald, Patreco, Lemuel, and Lemond Ramsey, Ricardo Stubbs, Vaughan Hunt, Tray Humes and Dominique McKenzie; Numerous Grandnieces and Grandnephews, Cousins and other Relatives including: Dr. Evalina Bestman, David and Charles Williams, Catherine Stubbs, and Laura Edwards all of the United States of America, Olivia Bowles, Cora Ann Burrows, Clayton, Alan and Solomon Stuart, Helena Stubbs, Virdell Pinder, Elva Stubbs, Frank Rolle, Rev. Madlyn and Charles Campbell, Christopher Stubbs, Christina Sargent, Marilyn Lee, Leola Johnson, Janice McKenzie, and William Munnings, Ashton Thompson; Other Relatives and Friends including: Rev. Cecil Newbold, Emerick Seymour and Family, Wycliffe Flowers, William (Trin), Marcus and Desmond Newbold, Daisy Armbrister, Reynold and Gwen Newbold, Rev. Verneta and Clonious Stubbs, Dainette Newbold-Bonimy, Shirley Moncur and Family, Susan Carey, Ray Murphy, Rosalee Forbes, Emily Newbold, Margaret Heastie, Varamae Newbold, Sharon Edgecombe and Family, Judith Maycock and Family, Rose Marie Deveaux, Barbara Gardiner, Patrick Ferguson, Olamae Newbold-Demeritte, Donna Watkins, Killy Heastie, Alvin O’brien, Derek Halliday, Rev. Tyrone and Mrs. Cheryl Laing, Rev. Sheila Brown, Rev. Derek and Sis. Patrice Munroe, Min. Brenda Deleveaux and Family, Min. Glenroy Bodie, Sis. Celcier Deveaux, Nurse Caffeine Jacques, Nurse Anastacia McKenzie and Nurse Jennimae Stuart, the Stuart, Newbold, McDonald, Thurston, Rolle, Miller, Dean, Cleare, Poitier, Turner, Farrington and Strachan families, Rudolph Moss and Family, Everette Moss, Charmaine Lubin and Family, Sean Gibson, Keno Miller, the Nassau Village community, the officers and members of the New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Dr. Thompson and Dr. Sherman, the doctors and nurses of Female Surgical No. 2 at the Princess Margaret Hospital and other relatives too numerous to mention. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Newbold Brothers Funeral Chapel, Palmetto Avenue & Acklins Street, off Market and East Streets on Friday 17th March 2023, from 10:00a.m., to 4:00p.m., and on Saturday at the church from 12:00noon until service time.