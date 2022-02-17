Obituaries

FLORENCE ELOISE MOULTRIE

Memorial service for the Late FLORENCE ELOISE MOULTRIE age 68 years of #39 Hearn Lane, Freeport will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, East Sunrise Highway, Freeport. Officiating will be Rev. Fr.  David N. Cooper, assisted by Re Fr  Oswald Ferguson. Cremation will follow the service.

She is survived by her children: Laverne (Barrington) Rolle, Cynthia (predeceased) Pedro Miller, Franklyn (Rochelle) Moultrie, Kevin (Barbara) McKinney and Shervonne (Ricardo) Martin Sr.; grandchildren: Chantel and John Turner, Barrington Rolle, Shanice, Shannon, Shaneia Miller, Franklyn Moultrie Jr., Shanae Moultrie, Aaliyah Moultrie, Kevianna, Kendyce and Kimberly McKinney, Jermaine Martin Jr., Jervonne and Justin Martin; nieces and nephews: Sherry Taylor, Ingrid Moncur, Stephanie Moultrie, Sandra Stubbs, Barbera McDougal, Sherry Baptiste, Fredrika Glinton, Laverne Rahming, Karen Roberts, Claudia Strachan, Lilymae Knowles, Osbourne Dorsette, Lamont Rahming, Patrick and Fred Glinton; great grandchildren: Antwanique Turner, Rashaun Bain, Aayden, and Franko Moultrie; caregiver: Chantel Turner (granddaughter); numerous family, relatives and friends: Cleomie Mobley, Ida Lockhart, Violet Pintard, Jerry, Strachan Family, Davis Family, Hans Smith and Family, Darryl Sweeting and Family, Debbie Armstrong and Family, Dr. Kirstene Harris and Family, Jane and Family, Martin Family, First Caribbean, Freeport Primary, School Security, Container Port and Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settlers Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday, February 17, 2022 From 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

