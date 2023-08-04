Funeral service for the late PLP Stalwart Councilor Florence Vernell Wallace affectionately called “Tiny, Brownie & Mother Wallace” age #39 Lakeshore Road and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Life Church, Seabreeze Lane.

Officiating will be Bishop Prophet Lawrence Rolle assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her: son: Andrew Edgecombe; daughters: Genetta Saunders, Brenda Finley, Florine Ferguson, Loretta Smith; sons-in-law: Curtis Ferguson & Clifton Smith; daughters-in-law: Royann Edgecombe & Cyrena Wallace; grandsons: James (Bernadette) Bastian, Denzell (Denae) Wallace, Jermain and (Marcino) Saunders, Godfrey (Andrea) Saunders, Gino Finley, Rishawn Ferguson, Cashard Smith, Andrew Jr and Dennis Jr, Gino (Sheneka) Finley; granddaughters: Shirley Saunders, Bridgette Cooper, Latoya Bullard Tatianna Bullard, Setyra Ferguson, Nuisheka Saunders, Andria (Kodero) McPhee, Andreka and Anastacia Edgecombe, Denzell and (Denae) Wallace; great grandsons: Godfrey Jr and Geovantae Saunders, Ahmari Johnson, Rishawn Jr, Carl Hamilton, Brandon and Byron Bastian, Greyson Finley; great granddaughters: Carline and Selina Hamilton, Genice, Geneka and Greah Saunders, Shawna Scott, G’ashanique and Gabrille Finley, Eden, Rishae and Rishante Ferguson, Brihel Moore, Kaishori Guillame Great Great grandsons: Seondre Todd, Rashawn Scott; great great granddaughters: Showantea and Ashanti Scott, Jaela Martin, Teriah Jones; sisters: Maria Brown and Rosa Evans; nephews: Axewell and Evrette Brown, Kevin (Shiela) Brown, Zhivago (Jakie) Brown, Prince Miller, Jimmy (Ideta) Green, Hiram Smith, Whitney, Rodney and Samuel Evans, Junior and William Brown, Alexander, William, Percy and Prince King; nieces: Ophelia, Gretal and Maggie Brown, Louise Finley, Majorie Walker, Sarah Bowe, Allison Brown, Rosemarie Evans, Merera Pennerman, Christine Lightbourn, Patrice Brown, Allison and Kim Brown, Denise (Keith) Mackey, Michelle and Anthonette Higgs, Stephanie (Henry) Shivers, Evangeline (Shervin) Bain, Princess King, Betty Mackey, Eyvonne (Chester) Walker, Cindy (Frederick) Delancy, Desarene (Roosevelt) Pollard, Monique Deal, Patrice Lamm, Sylvia (Lawrence) Burrows, Trudy Bullard, Donnalee (Dwayne Cleare, Princess Clarke, Gelita Perpall, Ellen Rolle, Grace Hall and Vernita Saunders, Saundra, Dorothy, Virginia and Barbara Brown, Roseanna Brown Williams, Paula Brown, Moncour, Shenika Davis and Patricia Evans; other relatives and friends: Evangeline McDonald, Earnestine Rahming, Earnest Miller, Ortland Williams, Lawrence Rolle, Antoinette Plummie Miller, Henry Butch, Bertram, Gregory, Ernest, Nelson, Stephen, Pauline and Renea Burrows, Lenora McPhee and Family, Kim Lopez, Terry Delancy, Bishop Lawrence and Macerla Rolle and Family, Paulette (Dwayne) Dormeus, Anastacia (Sean) Scavella, Amele (Bobba) Pollard, Ashley Sturrup, Ashley Pinder, Robyn Johnson, Rachel Strachan, Regina, Immaculate and Frederica Hamilton and The International Deliverance Praying Ministry Family and a host off other relatives and friends too numerous too mention.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until service time.