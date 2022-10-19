Flying blind

One of the big takeaways from Prime Minister Philip Davis’ national address last week was his announcement that 32 “items” are being added to the price control list, but more than portraying the Davis administration as having a heart for the people in its efforts to ease the heavy burden of inflation, it has revealed a stunning and disturbing failure to properly devise policy while considering the full implications, and has left Davis with egg smeared all over his face.

While the prime minister described the changes as an addition of 32 “items” to the price control list, business people set to be impacted most have highlighted that this would actually be 38 categories of items; and, according to the letter Retail Grocers Association President Philip Beneby wrote the prime minister, the expansion of the bread basket list would result in 40 percent to 60 percent of the sales volumes of its members’ establishments falling under price control.

As one industry insider informed, “The increase in light bills alone will eliminate any profits that some food stores make. Hundreds, if not thousands, of items are already subject to price control. It’s very disingenuous to say it is only 38 items or it is only six months.”

While many consumers view grocers – particularly the larger ones – as heartless and greedy, when we consider the already high cost of doing business in The Bahamas, the already slim profit margins, the increased salaries some will have to pay to minimum wage workers, and the astronomical increases in electricity bills announced earlier this month by the prime minister, the expansion of price control amounts to the perfect storm for many in the business.

The fact that the changes were due to take effect just six days after Davis announced them, underscores a worrying and nonsensical approach to public policy, and a certain level of sloppiness, perhaps even incompetence on the part of those who recommended and agreed to such a decision.

Undoubtedly, the prime minister and his advisors recognized that he needed to use his national address not just to drone on about his administration’s accomplishments and plans, but to announce something that would have wide appeal and present him as a leader concerned with wiping away every tear.

But we are baffled how no one in his circle of advisors saw value in consulting with the sector to understand the business and the impact such a decision would have.

We know that there are skilled experts in government capable of modeling the scenarios of such policies, but it appears the decision to have grocers shoulder the burden of inflation relief was more a matter of politics than policy, an issue we discussed in this space at great length last week.

From a purely political standpoint, those who advise the prime minister were clearly unable to analyze the fallout beforehand.

How does the government help consumers by killing businesses and see that as helpful to the national economy, or to its political brand?

“When you touch stuff, you touch stuff that touch stuff that touch stuff because an economy is an interlaced reality of inputs and outputs and everything has implications for everything else,” noted former Minister of State for Finance Zhivargo Laing on his Guardian Radio show “Z Live” on Monday.

“You touch labor, it has implications for costs, has implications for pricing, has implications for income, has implications for employment, has implications for all kinds of stuff. That’s why modeling in economics is so complicated.”

Why would any government think business people would sit back and be squeezed into such a tight spot and be bullied into submission?

Under the announced changes, the government is allowing a maximum 15 percent markup for wholesalers and a maximum 25 percent markup for retailers, according to the Price Control (Application to Additional Items) Regulations, 2022.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has said that though the changes took effect on Monday, businesses who do not follow the law will not be penalized as the government has agreed to after-the-fact consultations with the sector.

When he spoke with reporters yesterday, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said grocers and their industry representatives who attended a meeting with the prime minister on Monday pointed to their concern that they were not given enough notice to effect the changes.

But the issue of notice is really a side bar. The key issue at hand for the sector is not notice, it is the margins themselves and what they would do to business.

As one industry player put it, “This is not an issue of time; this is an issue of survival.”

In other words, just giving business people more time to change their prices would not be an acceptable solution for the impacted businesses.

Asked why the government did not consult with grocers on this matter before the changes were announced, Halkitis said, “You want to bring relief and you want to bring relief quickly. This idea, having been floated before, we know what the issues are; and so, like I said, we had a good meeting, we thought, and hopefully we can move ahead and people can start seeing the impact in their pockets.”

Ahead of that meeting with grocers on Monday, the prime minister seemed oblivious to the dilemma he is putting businesses in with these changes.

“I’m looking for them to partner with me to bring relief to our people,” he said.

“The government has been carrying a lot to ensure that not much burden is on them and we’ve gone as far as we can and we’re looking for people to partner with us – wholesalers – and I trust I’ll be able to persuade them to understand what is happening and why we need to do what we’re going to do.”

But it is the government’s job to fund social assistance, not the business community, which already faces high operational costs.

One individual with intimate knowledge of the grocery sector, who spoke with no expectation of attribution, told us, “Over 4,000 direct jobs are being put at great financial distress because of this; and if it’s to help the needy, why can’t there be a targeted program to help the needy?

“If this is forced, you will start seeing grocery stores operating with shorter store hours, less selection; you will see wholesalers not offering the items; you will see grocery stores getting in position where they will not be able to pay their bills, will not be able to order products because they have to pay in advance.”

Unintended

consequences

Laing said on his show on Monday, he understands what the government is doing.

“It wants you to believe, to see it trying to do something,” he said. “And that’s entirely sometimes the problem.”

He added, “The extent to which [the government] feels obliged to keep you from pain without taking account sometimes of the complexities of the issues that cause you pain, is the extent to which they can, in the end, cause you more pain.

“You can get a short-term smaller benefit for sure from some things government does. You will trade that for a bigger pain later on; but they know, they believe, that we are impatient and we are not willing to endure even temporary short-term hardship, and so in the press to avoid the unpopularity induced by the pain of your suffering, sometimes we make simplistic, short-term decisions about your comfort.

“And that’s what’s happening in some of these instances today.”

Laing pointed to the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) fuel charge issue.

In February when BPL announced an increase in its fuel charge with the then-CEO warning that delaying the increase would result in greater hardship down the road, the prime minister reversed that decision.

Seven months later, he announced even more significant increases in the fuel charge, saying any further delays would worsen the situation.

Likewise, Davis, without any plan, has also said there will be no rate increase for the National Insurance Board. Meanwhile, the social assistance fund is running out of time.

We do not pretend that the dilemmas faced by the prime minister and his government are simple to resolve.

But they must not be unrealistic in their approach or undertake a simplistic strategy that ends up in the long run being injurious to the economy, and to the very consumers they are seeking to protect.

At the heart of addressing many of these issues is having a keen focus on fostering economic growth.

On his radio program, Laing was asked by a caller what he would have done about inflation had he been in the prime minister’s position.

He responded, “… improving the prospects and prosperity of Bahamians is predicated on a revved-up Bahamian economy.”

Laing added, “A revved-up Bahamian economy is a win-win for everyone. I would not be about the business of satiating you or trying to comfort you by temporary, unsustainable measures.

“I would not have these things because I would have seen the implications and the fact that in the medium to long-term you would be worse off.

“What this economy needs is to be liberalized for capital, to get mobilized, to generate massive economic activity so that your jobs get created, your incomes get approved and that will be the thing that brings more relief to the Bahamian consumer, to the Bahamian worker, and to the Bahamian businessman and businesswoman; but that’s the harder thing to do than tinkering through the power of the state with other things that have too many connected touch points.”

He questioned why the government has not embarked on serious investment missions.

“We need economic growth,” Laing stressed again. “That’s the elixir. That is how we win, win.”

He suggested that there ought to be targeted subventions for the most vulnerable families, instead of the complicated messing around with the economy, that would cause it go out of whack.

That was certainly food for thought – not only as we consider the current pressures being placed on grocers, but as it relates to the broad decisions the Davis administration is taking in response to the roaring inflation crisis.

We urge the government to more carefully consider the broad implications of these kinds of policy decisions in the future, so it is not continuously left to back-pedal and leap into damage control mode.

Failure to release the Vise-Grip the prime minister has placed around the necks of businesses would result in both economic and political fallout.

It is not too late to reverse course.