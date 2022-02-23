FNM at crossroads

Dear Editor,

The Free National Movement will be staging a full blown convention this week to elect multiple party executives and officers. It is said that some 100 odd persons are vying for assorted positions, inclusive of deputy leader and national chairman.

The current leader was elected last year when former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis demitted office after leading the FNM to a devastating electoral defeat.

That party suffered an apocalypse at the polls in September 2021. Almost the entire Cabinet and 90 percent of its then members of Parliament were wiped out and I suspect that many are still shell shocked and asking, “what went wrong?”

It was crystal clear to all who dared to look at the political landscape then obtaining that Dr. Minnis had outlived his shelf life and a severe case of buyer’s remorse had set in from 2020 when the pandemic first arrived in The Bahamas.

The public policies promulgated by the competent authority and the imperial like pronouncements and draconian curfews and inordinate lockdowns were the handwriting on the proverbial walls of Jericho.

All the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) had to do was to sit back and bide its inevitable time. The rest is history.

I am not an FNM and I have absolutely no voice or vote within that entity.

As a Bahamian and a political analyst, however, I would throw my support behind St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright as deputy leader. I have no opinions on the others who are contesting this and other posts.

Whatever the outcome of the convention, the FNM will have a tremendous task in rebuilding and rebranding.

It has been opined that the current leader is an actor and a semi orator. May I suggest that he will need a whole lot more if he and his party are to defeat the Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis anytime soon.

In fact, as a semi prophet, I predict that the Davis administration will remain in office for at least the next nine years.

The FNM is at the political cross roads. Take a turn in one direction and face dragons and giants. Take another turn and face a political apocalypse. Neither option is feasible, in my view, but there are times when one must play with the hand dealt.

— Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.