FNM calls on govt to criminalize marital rape

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe’s argument that martial rape be called something other than rape has further muddied the issue, the Free National Movement (FNM) said yesterday, arguing that the government must act to outlaw marital rape.

Despite it’s clarion call for action, the FNM failed to criminalize marital rape.

After being called out in 2018 by a UN special rapporteur on violence against women for not addressing the issue, the Minnis administration promised to act. It did not.

“We in the FNM stand with Bahamians in defending a woman’s right to protection against sexual violence, abuse, or exploitation – in or out of marriage,” the party said in a statement.

“Our leaders have reaffirmed this commitment repeatedly. It is the unequivocal position of the leader of the opposition, Michael Pintard.

“Let us move deliberately to address the serious issues of gender-based violence of all forms.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we call on this administration to amend the Bahamas Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Act (1991) to criminalize marital rape.”

When he spoke before the men’s branch of the Progressive Liberal Party on Sunday, Munroe, a QC, said if the government wishes to get convictions, it will need to call marital rape something other than rape.

He argued that a skilled lawyer would be able to sway a jury, especially one with married people on it, against convicting someone of marital rape.

He also argued that if the law is amended to criminalize that behavior, then adultery ought no longer be a ground for divorce, nor should withholding sex from a spouse be described as cruelty.

The FNM said Munroe gave “troubling insight into the policy position of the Davis administration and the lack of a progressive agenda”.

“Minister Munroe’s comments have further clouded the position of the government of The Bahamas on marital rape,” the party said.

“Since the election of September 2021, Bahamians have heard a series of conflicting positions but no commitment beyond further national conversation.

“Approximately 32 countries in the world have not yet criminalized marital rape. More than 150 countries have done so.

“What exactly is the prime minister’s view? Does he and his Cabinet feel that addressing this matter is a priority?

“Did the minister of national security speak with the approval of Cabinet and is his position the current position of the Cabinet and shared by his colleagues – including, the attorney general?

“Is the government no longer prepared to acknowledge that marital rape – even by any other name – is still rape?

“Bahamians have heard the [minister] state that criminalization of marital rape in The Bahamas requires an assault on the sanctity of marriage since (in his/ their opinion) refusal of spousal demand for sex is grounds for adultery.”

Bahamas Crisis Centre Director Dr. Sandra Dean Patterson said she would support calling marital rape spousal sexual assault, so long as the behavior is criminalized and people are punished.

“So, it is true that countries that have enforced marital rape, when you go back to them five years later or 10 years later, you don’t find many convictions. That is really because there is a lot of secrecy, there is a lot of embarrassment and there is a lot of shame. So, most times, the victim of sexual violence in a marriage don’t talk about it except maybe with their doctor. They go in with these horrendous gynecological injuries.”

As noted, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women Dubravka Simonovic said that The Bahamas was out of step with the UN’s Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) as it has failed to criminalize all forms of marital rape, the country has made no movement on the issue.

It ratified the convention back in October 1993.

In 2018, during an appearance before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, then-Attorney General Carl Bethel said the government intended to criminalize marital rape.

That never happened.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said in the weeks following his election to office that the issue was not a key item on his agenda.

He later tweeted, “Marital rape is wrong”, and added an effort to change the law should be part of a larger national conversation.

Last month, Davis said “Rape is rape.”

However, he did not indicate clearly whether or not his government will move to criminalize marital rape.