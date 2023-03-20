FNM calls on minister to resign

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard yesterday called for the resignation of Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin after she voiced opposition to Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) $100 million beach club project on Paradise Island, which the government recently approved, but Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement not long after that the minister continues to enjoy his full confidence.

Pintard said, “It is a well-known and universally acceptable principle of Westminster governance that Cabinet shares collective responsibility for all decisions of the Cabinet.

“Regardless of the personal position of a minister, he or she must publicly support the decisions of Cabinet or leave the Cabinet.

“This principle is codified in the country’s Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure that Minister Hanna-Martin is quite aware of.”

On Thursday, Hanna-Martin, who in opposition called the RCI deal “hare-brained” and accused the Minnis administration of kicking a Bahamian developer to the curb in favor of Royal Caribbean, said her position has not changed.

“This is a deal that we inherited from the Free National Movement administration,” the Englerston MP said.

“I did not support it then and my views have not changed on it.”

Hanna-Martin said she does not believe a cruise line operator needs an island off New Providence to cater to tourists. She argued that there should be more cultural and entrepreneurial opportunities for Bahamians to cater to cruise passengers when they disembark in Nassau.

Pintard said he has no confidence that Prime Minister Philip Davis will act on the matter.

In his statement yesterday, the prime minister indicated he had no reason to act on anything related to Hanna-Martin.

“All Bahamians will have shared my experience of Minister Hanna-Martin that, in her long and valued career in politics, she has always advocated powerfully, passionately and with integrity, on behalf of the Bahamian people,” Davis said.

“In this instance, she has behaved no differently, when she reiterated her previously publicly- expressed views regarding the pending RCCL application.”

Cabinet ministers are expected to present a united front on all decisions in keeping with the principle of collective responsibility.

“A fundamental principle of Cabinet government is unity. It is important to present a united front to the public; if any minister feels conscientiously unable to support a decision taken by Cabinet, he has one course open to him and that is to resign his office,” the Manuel of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure reads.

Pintard said, “The prime minister is governed by expedience and says what suits him at the moment.

“This was clearly his position when he criticized the FNM’s recent decision to approve in principle the RCL paradise project and the Toby Smith Lighthouse project.

“Davis, now in government, reversed his decision. RCL is a go but the Bahamian entrepreneur is back to square one. Hanna-Martin, who loves to chide the opposition on collective responsibility, wants to keep her job by staying in Cabinet while violating the terms of her employment.

“The track record of Prime Minister Davis gives us absolutely no confidence that he has the courage and leadership resolve to make the only appropriate decision.

“The public is seeing over and again that the prime minister is quick to demand that others follow the laws and the rules, but that his colleagues and cronies are exempt.”

The Davis administration recently announced that it has approved the project, which includes four acres of Crown land, and that it is subject to environmental approvals.

The government will convert the Crown land contribution into an equity stake in the project and that equity stake will be conveyed to the country’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper, who announced the approval on March 7.

Cooper said the Davis administration has taken a different approach to the project than the one taken by the previous administration.

“We reshaped the project to allow greater participation by Bahamians,” he said.

Cooper added, “We think a rising tide will float all boats. We believe this will get more people off the ships and certainly once they get off the ships, other businesses will have an opportunity to also cross-sell to those tourists who come.”

After Hanna-Martin’s comment, he said on Friday, “My only comment is that the Cabinet approved the RCI project.”

Yesterday, Davis said, “Minister Hanna-Martin continues to make an important contribution to our national development, and she has my full confidence to continue doing so.”