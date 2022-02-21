FNM convention to cost more than $200k

The Free National Movement (FNM) convention will cost more than $200,000 after it was moved from a virtual to in-person event, according to Ethan Adderley, the party’s convention co-chairman.

“Our plans are enhanced to a now in-person convention, and the approximate cost is over $200,000,” Adderley said during a press conference yesterday.

The convention, which begins on Wednesday and ends on Friday, will be held in the Grand Ballroom at Atlantis, Paradise Island.

Adderley said that facility was the only one that could accommodate party

members and allow for compliance with the COVID-19 health rules.

He said 495 delegates are expected to attend the convention, during which all officers, except the leader, will be elected.

In November, the FNM elected Marco City MP Michael Pintard to lead the party.

The one-day leadership convention came after the party suffered a stunning defeat in the September 2021 general election, which saw the Progressive Liberal party (PLP), led by Philip Davis, win 32 of the 39 seats.

Adderley said the theme of the upcoming convention is “Forward united: honoring our past, celebrating our achievements and charting the future”.

“We have a new leader and it’s important that we go into convention and elect a new team with new direction and ensure that, at the end of the day, the FNM as a party is in preparation to ensure that we look at returning to government [after] the next election,” he said.

FNM Secretary General Serfent Rolle said 101 candidates are contesting positions in the party.

“They are actively campaigning,” Rolle said.

“They are some of our best and brightest and they want you to continue to look out for more good things from them.”

Many observers are watching the deputy leader and chairman races, in which several prominent FNM members are seeking election.

St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright and St. Anne’s MP Adrian White are running for the deputy leader position.

Those vying for the chairman position include former Elizabeth MP Dr. Duane Sands, who served as minister of health; former Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson, who served as minister of financial services, trade and industry and immigration; and former Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes.