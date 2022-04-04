FNM deputy leader calls on govt to act on crime

A week after holding an “urgent conclave” on the sharp increase in murders, Prime Minister Philip Davis has yet to detail his government’s plan to combat the issue.

After meeting with police, defense force, and other stakeholders last Sunday, Davis said, “…We were able to identify immediate measures that will help to reduce levels of crime.

“I will have more to say on this issue in the coming days…”

The Nassau Guardian understands that Davis was set to hold a national address yesterday but it was delayed. He is expected to hold one regarding crime at a later date.

Shadow Minister of National Security Shanendon Cartwright said yesterday that the government needs to put its plan forward.

“With the state of murders in the country, we have been agitating for the government to put forth a plan,” the Free National Movement deputy leader said.

“Subsequent to that agitation, there was a meeting, a conclave at the Office of the Prime Minister, with a number of stakeholders, where a number of things were discussed, generally speaking, about the way forward.

“Subsequent to that conclave, the prime minister indicated that he would have some more to say on that issue. We await… to hear what the plans are. Crime continues to devastate Bahamian communities and, more fundamentally, Bahamian families. We want to reiterate that crime is everybody’s problem. We know it’s a multifaceted issue that involves socioeconomic considerations, education and so on.

“We know that there is no one answer but the government must put forth a plan, a well thought out and laid out plan.”

Cartwright noted that the opposition made several recommendations during the conclave.

“We look forward to hearing from the prime minister on what those plans are,” he said.

Last week, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, who was defending the government’s efforts to combat crime, said police are moving forward with several initiatives.

“They are targeting the gangs,” he said.

“They are targeting people on bail. They are targeting the drug shops. And it was quite clear at the meeting that they had introduced saturation patrols into the hotspots. That was said.”

So far, there have been 35 murders for the year.

The latest murder happened yesterday on Baillou Hill Road. Police said a man was shot and killed at a barbershop.

Up to March 31, 2021, there were 31 murders in the country. In April 2021, there were an additional 10 murders.

Officials said that many of the murders last month appeared to be gang-related.