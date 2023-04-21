FNM deputy leader says Gonsalves wrong tocriticize judges

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright said yesterday that comments made by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves regarding Bahamian judges were “unfortunate and irresponsible”.

During CARICOM’s Regional Symposium to Address Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue, which was held in Trinidad and Tobago, Gonsalves asked if judges in The Bahamas “live on Mars” as he questioned how courts could grant bail to people accused of murder.

Cartwright said, “The criticism leveled at the Bahamian judiciary was unwarranted and lacked consideration and acknowledgement of the fundamental constitutional protections and presumption of innocence afforded citizens of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas as is the case in other Caribbean nations.

“Though there has been a reasonable and widely accepted argument for the need for judicial reform across the region to address the increase in crime, his comments unjustifiably undermine the outstanding efforts and commitment of Bahamian judges to carry out their constitutional duty.

“Notwithstanding the challenges we face in our region, we must continue to move with an optimism, diligence and resolve on the crime front.

“We should remain hopeful that our collective will, anchored by strategic national, regional partnerships and multilateral alliances will lead to a more peaceful and secure Caribbean region for all our people.”

The CARICOM symposium was held on Monday. CARICOM leaders spoke during a round-table discussion and it was Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley who raised the issue of bail.

Earlier in the day, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander gave a presentation on Bahamian crime statistics and highlighted that many of the people murdered in 2022 were on bail. He noted that most of the people charged with murder last year are already out on bail.

“There is, in aspects of our judiciary, a creeping lack of awareness as to some of the problems which we face,” Gonsalves said on Monday.

“How can you give somebody who was charged with murder, bail? Let’s be serious. How can you do that?

“I saw in the numbers from The Bahamas. Where those judges live, on Mars?”

There is a constitutional right to bail in The Bahamas.

Many have decried the fact that people charged with murder in The Bahamas are released on bail. Recently, police said a man who was on bail for six murders was killed in Fox Hill.

There have been 36 murders recorded in The Bahamas so far this year.