FNM has no view yet on whether citizenship changes should be done legislatively

While reiterating yesterday that he and his colleagues support the right of Bahamian men and women to pass on their citizenship to their children at birth no matter where they are born and the marital status of the Bahamian parent, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard said he does not yet know whether the FNM will support doing so via legislative means as the Davis administration has announced it intends to do.

“We are not there yet,” said Pintard when asked whether he would support such a bill.

“That’s the point I’m making now. I’m not going to put that on the record without having a discussion with my colleagues and members of the party, but I’d go as far as to say you’ve had two referendums where the population was asked the question, notwithstanding it was alongside a number of other issues that confused it; notwithstanding the fact that politics played a role, and they rejected it.”

Pintard said the children of Bahamian men and women should not be disadvantaged, but he said the FNM has not yet settled on whether this right to citizenship ought to be achieved through legislation or via another referendum. Two constitutional referendums have failed in the past; one in 2002 and one in 2016.

“How we get to that finish line, the two options that stand before us are referendum and the other is through legislation, and we should go up and down on the pros and cons given everything that has happened before — referendum, court action, government’s intention to appeal. All of that will be thrown in the pot for us to have an open discussion,” Pintard said.

There is now before the Privy Council an appeal on the issue of whether unmarried Bahamian men who have children with foreign women are able to automatically pass on their citizenship.

Then-Justice Ian Winder (now chief justice) ruled in 2020 that every person born in The Bahamas shall become a citizen of The Bahamas at their date of birth if either parent, irrespective of their marital status, is a citizen of The Bahamas. The Court of Appeal affirmed that ruling last year.

While he was prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis in 2017 announced in Parliament that the FNM administration would legislate that children born to Bahamians — whether a male or female parent — will be entitled to citizenship no matter where they are born.

Currently, Bahamian women married to foreign men cannot automatically pass Bahamian citizenship to their children born abroad.

Asked whether he (Pintard) at the time supported the declaration made by Minnis in the House of Assembly when Minnis was prime minister and he was in his Cabinet, Pintard responded, “No such bill was agreed on by the Cabinet.”

Pressed on whether he supported what the then-prime minister announced, Pintard said, “No such thing was agreed upon and so the matter, as far as I’m concerned, did not arise. If that was a firm position that he would have had, then I believe he would have concluded that internally.”

Pintard said he will not speak prematurely on the citizenship issue.

“I know what we are fundamentally in agreement with,” he said. “How we get there, the process, I am going to take my time and talk with my colleagues.”

Pintard also released a statement yesterday after he stopped to talk with a group of protestors, led by activist Lincoln Bain, who said they were in protest of the government’s plan to bring a citizenship bill which is expected to legislate that every child born to a Bahamian, whether that Bahamian is male or female, has an automatic right to citizenship no matter where the child is born.

Bain said the move to bring citizenship legislation would amount to the government’s rejection of the will of the people as expressed in two separate referendums.

The most recent referendum, which dealt exclusively with citizenship and gender equality in the constitution, was held in June 2016 under the Christie administration.

The last draft citizenship legislation released for public consultation was the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Bill, 2018.

It was never tabled in the House of Assembly.

The Davis administration has released no draft legislation for public consultation.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder previously said the draft citizenship bill will be introduced before the end of the fiscal year.

On the matter of asylum, Pinder said in the Senate in June the provisions for asylum seekers in the draft 2018 bill will be “impossible” for a small country like The Bahamas to implement.

He said this is why he recommended, over the objection of some in the Office of the Attorney General, to separate the bill and deal with the issue of citizenship and equal rights.

Pintard said yesterday he was not in support of that 2018 bill as it was drafted and the document had been sent back to the Law Reform Commission for further work.

He said in a statement yesterday the Bahamian people must be given an opportunity to have a say on any citizenship measure brought forward and the issue should be presented as a stand-alone issue.