FNM leader urges Bahamians to buy Bahamas international bonds while prices are low

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard yesterday urged Bahamians to look into buying The Bahamas’ international bonds while they are trading low, though the price has shot back up the trading chart from a deep V slump two weeks ago.

Pintard used the opportunity to criticize the government’s handling of the economy as well, contending that poor fiscal management by the new Progressive Liberal Party government has made the country’s bond positions worse.

“The opposition notes that the Bahamas bonds continue to trade well below their par value as has been acknowledged by the government’s own hired experts in the field,” said Pintard.

“We recall that upon coming into office, the prime minister back in October 2021, said in his contribution to the supplementary budget that the then-bond price performance was due to what he termed poor fiscal management which led to weakened investor confidence.

“At the time of his comments in October of last year, The Bahamas bond series 20/32 was trading at over 90 cents on the dollar. As of today, August 24th, those bonds are trading at 63 cents on the dollar.”

This paper understands that Bahamians and Bahamian institutions have already picked up on the opportunity to purchase The Bahamas paper on the international market and have already begun to do so.

Pintard suggested in his statement that government work with the Central Bank of The Bahamas to “create a special window to facilitate for ordinary Bahamians”.

“Our understanding is that right now only a select number of sophisticated and wealthy Bahamians have access to these bond,” he said.

“The FNM, however, believes that should be extended to ordinary Bahamians. This will allow the government to bring more of its foreign debt holdings onshore and allow ordinary Bahamians to participate and generate decent returns over the little or no interest being offered by most commercial banks.

“The government can work with the Central Bank to set a cap on the overall quantum of these purchases so that there is no risk to the country’s now very healthy foreign exchange holdings.”

While there could be myriad reasons for the sharp declines in the country’s bond prices, Pintard urged the government to get serious about its governance in an effort to boost investor confidence in this country.